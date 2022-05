(Red Oak) Kuemper Catholic won the Boys Hawkeye Ten Conference Golf Tournament on Monday in Red Oak. The Knights fired a 341. Runner-up Lewis Central posted a 347. Maverick Schwabe, of Kuemper Catholic, shot 78 to earn medalist honors. He edged runner-up Jordan Greenwood, of Lewis Central, in a one hole playoff. Atlantic’s Garrett McClaren placed 3rd with a 79.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO