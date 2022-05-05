Two arrested after gunfire, vehicle wreck

Two men with prior records and criminal court cases already pending against them were arrested after a recent instance of gunfire and a vehicle wreck on Jeffreys Road.

Rashawn Fobbs, 24, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, police spokesman Cpl. Ricky Jackson said. Demonte Johnson, 25, was taken into custody and booked because he already had a warrant out for his arrest, Jackson said.

According to Jackson, officers at 4 p.m. Friday responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Jeffreys, which is in the Northgreen area of the northwestern part of the city.

A vehicle also crashed into a ditch in front of a convenience store off Jeffreys, Jackson said.

Fobbs and Johnson fled the vehicle, which investigators found to have been damaged by gunfire, Jackson said.

Fobbs and Johnson returned to the vehicle shortly after the officers arrived, Jackson said.

The investigation determined Fobbs and Johnson had returned gunfire to unknown suspects, Jackson said.

One of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 units was called to assist and was able to locate a handgun, Maj. Eddie Moore of the sheriff’s office said.

Fobbs was found to have a 9mm semi-automatic, Nash County District Court records said.

He was released the day of the arrest after posting a $25,000 secured bond, the records said.

Fobbs appeared Monday in Nash County District Court. He waived his right to court-appointed legal counsel, the records said.

Fobbs was ordered to be back before the court May 19, the records said.

Additionally, Edgecombe County District Court records said Fobbs is charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin. He was found to have had 10 bindles — that is, small packets of the opioid — on Feb. 19, 2020, and seven bindles of the opioid on March 3, 2020, the records said.

However, criminal cases pending against Fobbs are not confined to the Twin Counties.

Statewide judicial system records online said Fobbs is charged in Guilford County Superior Court with assault by pointing a gun, common law robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and assault by strangulation, with all of the offenses listed as having occurred in 2018.

Common law robbery occurs when someone forcibly takes property from another person by using intimidation, threats or force.

State Public Safety records said Fobbs was convicted in 2018 in Pitt County for resisting an officer and possessing stolen goods.

The public safety records also said Fobbs was convicted in 2017 in Nash County for carrying a concealed weapon and in 2016 in Nash County for maintaining a place for the purpose of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon.

Nash County Superior Court records said Johnson was indicted Feb. 14 for possessing a stolen firearm, specifically a 9mm handgun belonging to Rotwaun English. The offense is listed as having occurred in a time period between Nov. 6, 2021, and Nov. 7, 2021, the records said.

Nash County District Court records also said Johnson was charged Nov. 7, 2021, with driving while his license was revoked and operating a vehicle while the vehicle’s license plate was expired.

The offenses are listed as having occurred on West Raleigh Boulevard at or near South Wesleyan Boulevard, the records said.

The records also said Johnson was charged Dec. 11, 2021, with driving while his license was revoked after having been halted for a headlight-related violation.

The offense is listed as having occurred on Goldrock Road at or near Benvenue Road, the records said.

State Public Safety records also said Johnson was convicted in 2019 in Nash County for possessing stolen goods, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.

Fobbs had listed an address in Raleigh and Johnson had listed an address in the 600 block of Haggerty Trail, Nash County District Court records said.