ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Two arrested after gunfire, vehicle wreck

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago

Two men with prior records and criminal court cases already pending against them were arrested after a recent instance of gunfire and a vehicle wreck on Jeffreys Road.

Rashawn Fobbs, 24, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, police spokesman Cpl. Ricky Jackson said. Demonte Johnson, 25, was taken into custody and booked because he already had a warrant out for his arrest, Jackson said.

According to Jackson, officers at 4 p.m. Friday responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Jeffreys, which is in the Northgreen area of the northwestern part of the city.

A vehicle also crashed into a ditch in front of a convenience store off Jeffreys, Jackson said.

Fobbs and Johnson fled the vehicle, which investigators found to have been damaged by gunfire, Jackson said.

Fobbs and Johnson returned to the vehicle shortly after the officers arrived, Jackson said.

The investigation determined Fobbs and Johnson had returned gunfire to unknown suspects, Jackson said.

One of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 units was called to assist and was able to locate a handgun, Maj. Eddie Moore of the sheriff’s office said.

Fobbs was found to have a 9mm semi-automatic, Nash County District Court records said.

He was released the day of the arrest after posting a $25,000 secured bond, the records said.

Fobbs appeared Monday in Nash County District Court. He waived his right to court-appointed legal counsel, the records said.

Fobbs was ordered to be back before the court May 19, the records said.

Additionally, Edgecombe County District Court records said Fobbs is charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin. He was found to have had 10 bindles — that is, small packets of the opioid — on Feb. 19, 2020, and seven bindles of the opioid on March 3, 2020, the records said.

However, criminal cases pending against Fobbs are not confined to the Twin Counties.

Statewide judicial system records online said Fobbs is charged in Guilford County Superior Court with assault by pointing a gun, common law robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and assault by strangulation, with all of the offenses listed as having occurred in 2018.

Common law robbery occurs when someone forcibly takes property from another person by using intimidation, threats or force.

State Public Safety records said Fobbs was convicted in 2018 in Pitt County for resisting an officer and possessing stolen goods.

The public safety records also said Fobbs was convicted in 2017 in Nash County for carrying a concealed weapon and in 2016 in Nash County for maintaining a place for the purpose of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon.

Nash County Superior Court records said Johnson was indicted Feb. 14 for possessing a stolen firearm, specifically a 9mm handgun belonging to Rotwaun English. The offense is listed as having occurred in a time period between Nov. 6, 2021, and Nov. 7, 2021, the records said.

Nash County District Court records also said Johnson was charged Nov. 7, 2021, with driving while his license was revoked and operating a vehicle while the vehicle’s license plate was expired.

The offenses are listed as having occurred on West Raleigh Boulevard at or near South Wesleyan Boulevard, the records said.

The records also said Johnson was charged Dec. 11, 2021, with driving while his license was revoked after having been halted for a headlight-related violation.

The offense is listed as having occurred on Goldrock Road at or near Benvenue Road, the records said.

State Public Safety records also said Johnson was convicted in 2019 in Nash County for possessing stolen goods, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.

Fobbs had listed an address in Raleigh and Johnson had listed an address in the 600 block of Haggerty Trail, Nash County District Court records said.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nash County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Nash County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WAVY News 10

Bond set at $2 million for North Carolina shooting suspects

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Reidsville. According to police, officers responded to North Washington Avenue around 7 a.m. and found a person who had been shot multiple times. Investigators have identified and charged two of three suspects in the shooting....
REIDSVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Jackson
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#District Court
WNCT

Woman dies after getting armed trapped in bread machine

SELMA, N.C. (AP) — An employee of a restaurant in North Carolina has died after she got her arm trapped in an industrial bread machine for almost 90 minutes, officials said. A spokeswoman for the state Occupational Safety and Health Division confirmed Wednesday that Vicky Lopez, 44, died Tuesday evening after she was taken by […]
SELMA, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County deputies arrest man accused in deadly shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County investigators have arrested a man allegedly involved in a deadly shooting in April. Avery Chavis, 20, of Red Springs, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Vincent Parker, 33, also of Red […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
301
Followers
153
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy