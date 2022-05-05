ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

New virus cases remain low despite surge in Edgecombe

By By DAVE CRUZ Staff Writer
 4 days ago

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported during the past week in Nash County stayed relatively low despite rising new infections across the country.

The latest report from Edgecombe County showed a surge in new infections.

In the week ending Tuesday, the Nash County Department of Health and Human Services reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Nash County. Last week’s new case figure was 66.

The Edgecombe County Health Department reported that its latest two-week new case numbers more than doubled from the previous two weeks. Between April 20 and May 4, 45 new cases were reported to the state Department of Health and Human Services. Nineteen cases were reported between April 6 and April 20.

People over the age of 60 continue to be the age group with the highest number of new infections. Seventeen of Nash County’s 50 new cases were in people over the age of 60. Eight new cases were found in adults between the ages of 50 and 59.

Nash UNC Health Care reported that three patients were being treated for COVID-19-related illnesses. None of them required a ventilator or intensive care. One of the patients was fully vaccinated. There were no COVID-19 admissions reported by Vidant Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Twin Counties.

Rocky Mount, NC
