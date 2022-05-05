ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

Utah Grizzlies win Game 7, move on to second round

By Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XLNLm_0fTUDg0I00

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Playing its first Game 7 since 1996, the Utah Grizzlies cruised past the Tulsa Oilers, 4-2, to move on to the second round of the ECHL Playoffs.

Charle-Edouard D’Astou scored two goals, including an empty-netter in the final seconds, as the Grizzlies win its first round series, 4-3, and will face the Rapid City Rush starting on Friday at the Maverik Center.

The Grizzlies, who won its first ECHL Mountain Division title ever this season, got on the scoreboard first when Kyle Betts batted a Trey Bradley shot past the goalie.

After Tulsa tied the game up, Benjamin Tardif found D’Astou near the one, and the ECHL Defenseman of the Year one-timed it home to give Utah a 2-1 lead at the end of the first period.

RSL brings back Jefferson Savarino

Bradley scored the only goal of the second period on a breakaway to give the Grizzlies a 3-1 lead headed into the third.

Luka Burzan weaved his way through the Tulsa defense and fired in Utah’s fourth goal of the game to basically put it away.

The Grizzlies will begin its best-of-seven series against Rapid City Friday night at 7:10 p.m. Game 2 is Saturday also at the Maverik Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Athletes prep for IRONMAN World Championship

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – The Ironman World Championship is happening Saturday, May 7 for the first time ever in Southern Utah. Athletes are getting ready to swim 2.4 miles, bike 112 miles and run 26.2 miles. Hurricane City Engineer, Arthur LeBaron is walking into his first Ironman World Championship, but Saturday he’ll be swimming, biking, […]
HURRICANE, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Man shot in WVC identified, pronounced dead

UPDATE: 5/7/22 4:58 p.m. WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) – A man, now identified as 45-year-old Pete Ulibarri, who was left in critical condition after being shot in the back of the head Thursday night, has been pronounced dead, according to his wife Michelle. No further information is currently available. ———————————————————————————————————————— ORIGINAL STORY: 5/7/22 10:39 a.m. […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

At these US colleges everyone works and there’s no tuition

Work colleges, which require students to work in return for paying either no or relatively low tuition, are one way to address this problem. There are currently nine universities in the U.S. that meet the federal requirements needed to be designated as work colleges.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Valley City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
West Valley City, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

Suspect of Ogden bow and arrow shooting commits suicide

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The suspect of a bow and arrow shooting that took place on May 8 has committed suicide. Officers with the North Ogden Police Department (NOPD) were dispatched at midnight on reports of a man who was shot with a bow and arrow. According to police records, the suspect left the […]
NORTH OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Kearns police officers restore graffiti-vandalized home

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – Just another day in the life of a Utah police officer. Local law enforcement recently took time to help out a Kearns resident whose home was vandalized by graffiti.  Six officers from the Unified Police Department’s (UPD) Kearns Precinct joined in on the group cleaning effort.  The officers can be seen […]
KEARNS, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jefferson Savarino
ABC4

Human remains found in car of missing Idaho Falls teen

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – A cold case that has been ongoing for four years was solved within 20 minutes by a popular YouTube group that works to solve missing persons cases taking the lead.  Doug Bishop is the lead detective in Adventures With Purpose, a company in Oregon made up of a team of […]
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ABC4

1 dead in Tooele County single-vehicle crash

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – An individual has died in a Tooele County car accident that occurred on May 7. According to officials with Utah’s Department of Public Safety (DPS), Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate-80. At roughly 7:25 a.m. a 2006 Volvo S60 was heading eastbound near milepost […]
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Utah lawyer sentenced to 8 years in prison

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City estate planning attorney has been sentenced to serve 97 months in federal prison on Friday after targeting highly vulnerable individuals since 2008. A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced Calvin Curtis, 61, of Salt Lake City to eight years in prison ordering Curtis to pay $12,779,496 in […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

37-year-old man found dead in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – St. George Police received a report of a gunshot victim early Saturday morning. Police arrived on scene in the area of South Dixie Dr. around 7:30 a.m. and located a deceased 37-year-old man. Authorities say contact was made with a man and woman who were inside the home at the […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulsa Oilers#The Grizzlies#Abc4 Sports#The Utah Grizzlies#Rapid City Rush#Echl Mountain Division#The Echl Defenseman Of#Rsl#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC4

Mother’s Day weekend cooldown ahead

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday Utah, we have made it to the end of the workweek! Like yesterday, temperatures across the state will be above average. Highs will be similar in northern Utah with mainly the 60s and 70s with a few spots along the Wasatch Front sneaking into the upper 70s. […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Man arrested after police pursuit, K-9 takedown in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after leading police on a chase in Tooele early Friday morning. The Unified Police Department (UPD) says the incident happened around 3:40 a.m. when the suspect drove past a Kennecott building’s security gate around 3:40 a.m. Security cameras tried locating the suspect’s vehicle, but couldn’t find […]
TOOELE, UT
ABC4

POLICE: 19-year-old wounded in Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old male was reportedly shot in Ogden Saturday night. Ogden Police officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 700 block of 5th St, according to a press release. The report states that when officers arrived, they found the young man with a gunshot wound in his leg. Authorities […]
OGDEN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

Ironman World Championship expected to bring $30 million to Southern Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Ironman athletes are gearing up for one of the biggest athletic events in the world. According to the Director for the Greater Zion Convention and Tourism Office, Kevin Lewis, this one-day event is expected to bring $25-30 million to the area. “People are saying it’s the most globally recognizable event […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Above-average temperatures expected across the Beehive State

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, happy Friday eve, and happy Cinco De Mayo! High pressure settling in will lead to a gorgeous spring day across the Beehive State! Above-average temperatures are expected with the Wasatch Front warming into the mid to upper 70s and in Central Utah, with St. George flirting in the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Women of the World to host SLC Mother’s Day event

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It goes without saying that mothers are the backbone of all families, so it is only natural that we set aside a day to commemorate them for the strength and heart they enact day after day in caring for us.  Women of the World, a Utah-based organization that aims to […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Details released on fatal Cedar City plane crash that killed four people

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – More details have been released regarding a fatal plane crash that killed four people in Cedar City on April 23. The victims identified in the deadly plane crash were Steven Eatchel of Springville, his wife Lindsay Eatchel, Thomas Eatchel and Danielle Deagostini of Sandy. Steven, who was also the pilot, […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy