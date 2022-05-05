Utah Grizzlies win Game 7, move on to second round

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Playing its first Game 7 since 1996, the Utah Grizzlies cruised past the Tulsa Oilers, 4-2, to move on to the second round of the ECHL Playoffs.

Charle-Edouard D’Astou scored two goals, including an empty-netter in the final seconds, as the Grizzlies win its first round series, 4-3, and will face the Rapid City Rush starting on Friday at the Maverik Center.

The Grizzlies, who won its first ECHL Mountain Division title ever this season, got on the scoreboard first when Kyle Betts batted a Trey Bradley shot past the goalie.

After Tulsa tied the game up, Benjamin Tardif found D’Astou near the one, and the ECHL Defenseman of the Year one-timed it home to give Utah a 2-1 lead at the end of the first period.

Bradley scored the only goal of the second period on a breakaway to give the Grizzlies a 3-1 lead headed into the third.

Luka Burzan weaved his way through the Tulsa defense and fired in Utah’s fourth goal of the game to basically put it away.

The Grizzlies will begin its best-of-seven series against Rapid City Friday night at 7:10 p.m. Game 2 is Saturday also at the Maverik Center.

