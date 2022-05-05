ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Morgan off to the majors after winning Australasian Order of Merit

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

SYDNEY, May 5 (Reuters) - Australian young gun Jediah Morgan will play his first majors at this year's U.S. and British Opens after being confirmed as the Order of Merit champion on the PGA Tour of Australasia on Thursday.

The 22-year-old takes an unassailable lead into the final event of the season in the Northern Territory this weekend, ensuring him of a ticket to June's U.S Open at Brookline and a shot at winning the Claret Jug at St Andrews in July.

"Obviously as a young player I'm heading away to follow my dreams and I’m focused on what is ahead of me, but to win an Order Of Merit is something special," said Morgan, who turned professional last October.

"I'm thankful to the PGA for this and I hope that I can justify it by playing well. I'll certainly be trying hard and I can't wait to get to America and then to Scotland to play in those majors."

The 2020 Australian amateur champion also won a European Tour card for next season and a spot in the final stage of qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour, the developmental tour for the U.S. PGA Tour.

Morgan kick-started his season in January with victory in the Australian PGA Championship at his home Royal Queensland course, where the 2023 European Tour, recently renamed the DP World Tour, will start in November this year.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Corica cites title-winning record as pressure grows at Sydney FC

May 8 (Reuters) - Sydney FC coach Steve Corica defended his record at the A-League club as speculation grows over his future at the helm of the side he has led to two titles following their failure to qualify for the end-of-season finals series. Sydney can finish no higher than...
SPORTS
Reuters

MLB to hold regular-season games in London in long-term partnership

May 9 (Reuters) - Major League Baseball (MLB) will play regular-season games in London in 2023, 2024 and 2026 as part of a long-term strategic partnership with the city. The league agreed to hold "major events" in the UK capital over the next five years, MLB said in a joint announcement with London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday.
MLB
Reuters

England reports case of rare monkeypox infection

LONDON (Reuters) - A person in England has been diagnosed with a rare viral monkeypox infection thought to be linked to travel to West Africa, health authorities said on Saturday. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said in a statement the case, in a person who had recently traveled to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga Tour Of Australasia#St Andrews#Australasian#British#The Pga Tour#U S Open#Pga#The Korn Ferry Tour#The U S Pga Tour#Royal Queensland#European Tour#The Dp World Tour
Reuters

Australia's Westpac first-half cash earnings drop 12%

May 9 (Reuters) - Australia’s Westpac Banking Corp on Monday posted over a 12% drop in first-half cash earnings, as its margins continued to be squeezed by stiff competition in mortgage lending amid record low interest rates. The country’s third-largest bank said cash earnings were A$3.10 billion ($2.19 billion)...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Motor Racing-Andretti bid may test F1's love affair with America

MIAMI, May 9 (Reuters) - Formula One just can't get enough of America and on Sunday the sport lapped up the celebrity-infused attention at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, basking in finally having 'cracked' the U.S. market. When it comes to letting America's most famous racing family, Andretti, in on...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
Country
Scotland
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Mickelson, Woods remain in field for PGA Championship

May 9 (Reuters) - Defending champion Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods were both listed on the PGA Championship field list released on Monday but their appearance in Tulsa, Oklahoma, next week for the year's second major remains up in the air. Mickelson announced in February that he was taking a...
TULSA, OK
Reuters

Zverev blames scheduling for 62-minute defeat in Madrid final

May 8 (Reuters) - World number three Alexander Zverev blamed the ATP Tour's scheduling for his underwhelming performance in Sunday's Madrid Open final where Carlos Alcaraz stormed to a 6-3 6-1 victory in just 62 minutes. Alcaraz had knocked out Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the previous two rounds...
TENNIS
Reuters

Reuters

427K+
Followers
325K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy