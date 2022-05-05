ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere, IL

Belvidere football players sign with college programs

By Scott Leber
 4 days ago

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It was a proud moment for Belvidere’s football team Wednesday afternoon. Six Bucs’ football players signed with colleges to continue their passion for football and to continue their academics.

Chris Boose signed with Roosevelt University. Justin Dennis signed with Liberty Preparatory. Kaden Finnestad with with Rockford University. Mike Loeding signed with Loras College. Warren Taylor signed with Rockford University, and Aaron Wolman signed with UW-Oshkosh.

All of these young men made a very positive impression on Belvidere’s first-year head football coach Tony Ambrogio.

“You know the seniors are usually the heartbeat of any program, so obviously coming in new and getting to know all these guys these guys really stepped up. I really appreciate their toughness and their heart.”

