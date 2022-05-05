ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinco de Mayo 2022 deals: Find free food, taco specials, discounted margaritas and more savings

By Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

There are a few ways to celebrate the often-misunderstood Mexican celebration of Cinco de Mayo Thursday.

Load up your plate with free tacos, burrito deals, margarita specials, free delivery and even a few pizza discounts.

Cinco de Mayo recognizes the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France, but it’s not considered a Mexican federal holiday. It’s also not Mexico's Independence Day, which is celebrated Sept.16.

According to a consumer survey by Numerator, 44% of U.S. consumers plan to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and 67% expect inflation and product shortages to affect their plans. The survey also found 42% of consumers expect the pandemic to impact plans down from 78% in 2021.

This week has been one with a lot of deals. Teacher Appreciation Week also continues through Friday, which also is Nurses Day.

Cinco de Mayo 2022 freebies and deals

The following offers are available at participating locations nationwide Thursday unless otherwise noted. Some businesses require consumers to have restaurant apps or to be signed up for emails or loyalty programs. To be on the safe side, always check with your closest location before heading out.

7-Eleven Cinco de Mayo deal

7-Eleven has new Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas, an all-day breakfast item, and a limited-time deal for 7Rewards members.

Now through May 24, 7Rewards members can pick up three Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas and any size coffee for $4.

Taco Bell Cinco de Mayo deal, free taco and bonus points

For Cinco de Mayo, Taco Bell is offering 15% off any Party Pack on its app for in-store and drive-thru pickup orders.

Also, for a limited time, new Taco Bell Rewards members get a freebie for signing up. As of Thursday, the deal was a free Doritos Locos Taco for joining at Tacobell.com/rewards .

Members can receive 80 bonus points for recycling sauce packets through May 31. The points will be activated in mid-June. Learn more at Tacobell.com/terracycle .

Chipotle free delivery Cinco de Mayo deal

Through Friday, Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering no delivery fee nationwide with digital orders of $10 or more on the chain’s app or website with promo code DELIVER. The free delivery is on orders up to $200 excluding tax and fees.

Chipotle says in its fine print that higher menu prices are charged for delivery and additional service fees are applied at checkout. The offer is for participating locations.

Chili’s Cinco de Mayo margarita and beer $5 deal

Chili’s has five different drinks for $5 Thursday including Presidente Margarita, Cheers to Patrón ‘Rita, Cuervo Blue ‘Rita and Frose ‘Rita and select draft imports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1JjL_0fTUC25E00
Chili's Presidente Margarita is discounted on Cinco de Mayo. Frank San Nicolas/PDN

Moe's Cinco de Mayo rewards deal

Thursday is Cinco de Moe’s at Moe’s Southwest Grill and the chain is offering loyalty members five-times points on all purchases made on the Moe Rewards app or website.

Del Taco Cinco de Mayo BOGO free burrito

Del Taco Del Yeah! Rewards members who buy one Epic burrito can get one free when they order in the app or chain’s website Thursday.

The chain also says it will have free delivery Thursday on delivery orders placed through the app or online.

Laredo Taco Company Cinco de Mayo free taco

7-Eleven’s restaurant concept, Laredo Taco Company , is giving away free Chicken or Beef Fajita Tacos on Cinco de Mayo.

To get this deal, you need to sign up to join the taco club by texting tacos to 88388 or find the coupon on the chain’s social channels or website . Each customer can redeem the offer one time at participating locations.

Qdoba free guac and queso for Cinco de Mayo

This deal from Qdoba isn't just on Cinco de Mayo but the chain's guacomaole and queso are free daily with every entree. Join the new rewards program to get free chips and queso at Qdoba.com/rewards .

Hungry Howie’s Cinco de Mayo deal

Through Sunday, Hungry Howie’s has a deal on its Howie Bread at participating locations. With any online carryout order of $15 or more, get Howie Bread for 99 cents with promo code CINCO at checkout.

Round Table Pizza Cinco de Mayo $5.50 deal

Only on Thursday, Round Table Pizza is offering loyalty members a Cinco de Mayo deal. Purchase a large or x-large pizza and get a $5.50 personal pizza with up to four toppings for dine-in, carry-out and delivery.

Taco John's Cinco De Mayo $5.55 taco deal

Taco John's is offering five softshell or crispy beef tacos for $5.55 for customers with the app that are enrolled in the chain's loyalty program Thursday.

Jamba Cinco de Mayo smoothie deal

Through May 31, Jamba loyalty members can get a medium Electric Berry Lemonade smoothie for $5. Rewards members can also get delivery fees waived on orders placed on the app and website through the end of the month.

McDonald's Cinco de Mayo deals with app

McDonald's has several ongoing deals on its app and with the MyMcDonald's Rewards program. Offers and daily deals can vary by account and region.

Don't have the app? McDonald's says on its website that for a limited time you'll get free fries for downloading and registering. Then after your first purchase, you get the choice of Hash Browns, Vanilla Cone, McChicken or a Cheeseburger free.

KFC Cinco de Mayo free chicken sandwich

Kentucky Fried Chicken has a freebie on its app now through June 5. Get a free Chicken Sandwich when you purchase $12 or more online or through the KFC app.

The offer allows for one free sandwich per day, per account at participating locations nationwide.

Domino's deal: $3 coupon for carryout orders

For a limited time, Domino's will give you a $3 "tip" to order your pizza online and pick it up yourself instead of choosing delivery.

Make a carryout order through May 22 and get a $3 coupon code to redeem the following week on a carryout order of $5 or more before tax and gratuity. Also, earn points to redeem for free pizza with the chain's Piece of the Pie rewards program that you can sign up for at Dominos.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qZEgj_0fTUC25E00
Carryout customers who order online can claim a $3 tip to use on their next online carryout order, Domino's

Cinco de Mayo free drink rebates

The following offers are for consumers 21 and older and are not available in all states.

Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer free 12-pack

Through Sunday, text a photo of your shot glass necklaces and similar apparel to CINCO (24626) or visit https://www.topochicohardseltzerusa.com/swapshop to get Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer for free. The rebate is while supplies last and valid on one 12-pack up to a $15 rebate. Check the fine print as this rebate is not offered in all states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJ71E_0fTUC25E00
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson launched his Teremana tequila brand in 2020. Its name translates as ‘spirit of the earth,’ from the Latin word ‘terra,’ meaning earth, and the Polynesian word ‘mana,’ meaning spirit. Teremana

Teremana and The Rock Cinco de Mayo deal

The tequila brand founded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is giving away up to $1 million with the “Guac on The Rock” to celebrate Johnson’s birthday and to support local restaurants.

Through Sunday, consumers 21 and over who purchase a Teremana cocktail with an order of guacamole will be reimbursed up to $10. You’ll need an itemized receipt and once approved the money will be sent to your Venmo account.

Visit GuacOnTheRock.com for the full terms and conditions.

Crook & Marker Margarita Cinco de Mayo rebate

Through May 31, buy any Crook & Marker Margarita product and get one free through a digital rebate. Terms apply. Rebate amount may vary by applicable state laws. Learn more at Cincobogo.com/en/desktop .

Casa Sauza Cinco de Mayo contest

Through May 31, Sauza fans 21 and up can enter for a chance to win the Ultimate Casa Sauza Experience, which includes a trip for two to the Sauza distillery, located in Tequila, Jalisco (Mexico). The winners will be treated to a VIP tour of Casa Sauza, Mexican cuisine and live Mexican music. Learn more and enter at CasaSauzaVipSweeps.com .

Jose Cuervo Cinco de Mayo tip

Jose Cuervo is giving away $10 to tequila lovers across the country so they can "Tip it Forward" this Cinco de Mayo and show their bartenders kindness.

To request to "Tip it Forward” through Thursday, go to Cuervo.com/tipitforward . There you’ll enter your name, email address and phone number. Daily winners will be randomly selected and sent $10 through Venmo before the giveaway closes at 9 p.m. ET Thursday.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko . For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group .

