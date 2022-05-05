Puzzle solutions for Thursday, May 5, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: PRANK CRUSH SCULPT NAPKIN

Answer: After Ford introduced its F-150 in 1975, customers headed to dealers to – PICK UP TRUCKS

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I like to go full bore into something. If you have a backup plan, then you've already admitted defeat." – Henry Cavill

Cryptoquote

IF I HAD TO LIVE MY LIFE AGAIN, I'D MAKE THE SAME MISTAKES, ONLY SOONER. – TALLULAH BANKHEAD

Cryptoquip

WHAT WOULD ONE CALL MESSAGES THAT GET UPLOADED TO FORUMS ABOUT EPEES AND SABERS? FENCE POSTS.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

FORD HONDA VOLVO MAZDA

Lexigo

MADMAN, NAMED, DETENTION, NORMAL, LEADS

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

REFINE WEALTHIEST PERIOUSLY RACER COLLOCATE DAMASCUS WAVES

Find the Words

Setting the alarm clock

Kubok

