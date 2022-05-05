Puzzle solutions for Thursday, May 5, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com .)
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: PRANK CRUSH SCULPT NAPKIN
Answer: After Ford introduced its F-150 in 1975, customers headed to dealers to – PICK UP TRUCKS
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I like to go full bore into something. If you have a backup plan, then you've already admitted defeat." – Henry Cavill
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
IF I HAD TO LIVE MY LIFE AGAIN, I'D MAKE THE SAME MISTAKES, ONLY SOONER. – TALLULAH BANKHEAD
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHAT WOULD ONE CALL MESSAGES THAT GET UPLOADED TO FORUMS ABOUT EPEES AND SABERS? FENCE POSTS.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
FORD HONDA VOLVO MAZDA
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
MADMAN, NAMED, DETENTION, NORMAL, LEADS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
- REFINE
- WEALTHIEST
- PERIOUSLY
- RACER
- COLLOCATE
- DAMASCUS
- WAVES
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Setting the alarm clock
(Distributed by Creators Syndica)
Kubok
