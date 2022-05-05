ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford

Puzzle solutions for Thursday, May 5, 2022

By USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GA4Nj_0fTUBzbH00

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPgnQ_0fTUBzbH00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yDbL5_0fTUBzbH00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: PRANK    CRUSH    SCULPT    NAPKIN

Answer: After Ford introduced its F-150 in 1975, customers headed to dealers to – PICK UP TRUCKS

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I like to go full bore into something. If you have a backup plan, then you've already admitted defeat." – Henry Cavill

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

IF I HAD TO LIVE MY LIFE AGAIN, I'D MAKE THE SAME MISTAKES, ONLY SOONER. – TALLULAH BANKHEAD

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHAT WOULD ONE CALL MESSAGES THAT GET UPLOADED TO FORUMS ABOUT EPEES AND SABERS? FENCE POSTS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

FORD    HONDA    VOLVO    MAZDA

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

MADMAN, NAMED, DETENTION, NORMAL, LEADS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uh4wc_0fTUBzbH00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. REFINE
  2. WEALTHIEST
  3. PERIOUSLY
  4. RACER
  5. COLLOCATE
  6. DAMASCUS
  7. WAVES

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Setting the alarm clock

(Distributed by Creators Syndica)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Thursday, May 5, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
dot.LA

Snap Underestimates Demand for Pixy Camera Drone, Leading to 3-Month Delay

Snap’s new camera drone now comes with an extended wait time after the company did not manufacture enough of the product. Buyers looking to acquire a Pixy—a small flying camera controlled through the Snapchat app—will have to wait up to 16 weeks for it to arrive, The Verge reported Friday. When the Santa Monica-based social media firm announced the $230 drone along with a variety of other new features last month, Pixy was said to be available “while supplies last” and already had an 11-to-12 week shipping window for its initial buyers.
ELECTRONICS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

463K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy