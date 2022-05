TEXAS, USA — Jane Hope Hamilton said if she wins the runoff for Congressional District 30 (CD 30), she would focus on bringing jobs and economic development to the district. “I would work on the manufacturing side of things, making sure that I’m working with my colleagues, making sure I’m working with the Administration,” Hamilton said on Inside Texas Politics. “Biden has a plan to bring those manufacturing jobs back to the United States and I would be on the front line fighting to make sure that those jobs come to Congressional District 30.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO