Peoria, IL

Prep Sports Recap for May 4, 2022

By Kurt Pegler
 4 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Avery Wapp struck out ten over seven innings to lead Bloomington to a 4-1 win over Olympia in softball action on Wednesday.

Metamora, East Peoria, Normal Community, and Illini Bluffs also won softball games.

Washington, Morton, Pekin and Dunlap won baseball games.

Lincoln-Way West beat Bloomington-Normal, 19-4, in the first girls lacrosse game ever played at Bloomington’s Fred Carlton Field.

Enjoy the highlights.

Metamora Softball Newcomer Not Playing Like a Timid Freshman

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — She’s been hitting indoors for a long time. In fact, that’s how Metamora High School’s freshman Kaidance Till said she fell in love with softball. “It was when I was three or four-years-old, I was with my dad in our basement,” “Till said. “He had come back (home) from lunch and […]
METAMORA, IL
Three Knee Surgeries Not Stopping Maddie Evans from Playing Softball

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Watching Maddie Adams play you’d have no idea she’s been through surgeries on both her knees. In fact, she’s undergone three knee surgeries in the last three years. “It’s been a crazy journey,” the U-High junior said. “I tore my first ACL in 12U (softball) in eighth grade. It was a […]
NORMAL, IL
Prep Sports Highlights For April 25, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A busy Monday on the high school sports schedule is highlighted by some impressive results in Mid-Illini Conference baseball. Conference co-leader Metamora picks up a 1-0 victory at Morton thanks to six scoreless innings from starting pitcher Carson Davis. Tyler Adkins came in to pitch the seventh inning for the Redbirds […]
PEORIA, IL
Longtime sportscaster and ‘Voice of the Illini’ dies at 90

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – He was a sports broadcaster, a friend to many, and so much more. The Champaign-Urbana community lost a legend over the weekend. Jim Turpin died Sunday morning at 90 years old. His WDWS radio colleagues celebrated him Monday with a special show. “He set the standard of excellence. When I got […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
ICC Softball Rallies for Dramatic Extra-Inning Win Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Freshman Allie Scrivner delivered an eighth-inning hit that scored the winning run in a dramatic 7-6 softball win over Spoon River in game one of a doubleheader at Louisville Slugger Dome on Wednesday. Scrivner hit a ball off the wall in left that plated Olivia Drish with the game-winner. Priscilla Peek […]
PEORIA, IL
ISU Ready to Put Indoor Practice Facility to Use

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) – While the Illinois State football team put on a wrap on the spring season with a scrimmage Saturday, the program’s biggest win may have come 100 yards away from its north end zone. When ISU president Terri Goss Kinzy shouted, “What an exciting day for Redbird athletics and Illinois State University!” […]
NORMAL, IL
Hayley Earl Inspiring Many At Illinois Wesleyan

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Illinois Wesleyan softball team plays its home games at Inspiration Field. That’s a fitting name; Washington High School product Hayley Earl stars for the Titans and is proving to be an inspiration to many. “I have Branchiootorenal syndrome, my right ear is deaf. It’s something so simple as just being […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Extra Effort: IVC’s Katie Petran Embraces Volunteer Work

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It was another cold, rainy day that sent softball practice inside but Katie Petran had a smile on her face. Her positive, can-do attitude is part of the reason IVC is having a successful start to the season. “If one of us is having a bad day, we try and pick […]
CHILLICOTHE, IL
College signings for April 12, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Area high school athletes made their college choices official at signing ceremonies on Tuesday. Richwoods diver Molly Gordon signed with Bryant University. Richwoods’ Jaida Davis (Iowa Wesleyan basketball), Metamora’s Zack Schroeder (Wabash College basketball) and Morton’s Olivia Pippin (Heartland Community College volleyball) also signed their letters Tuesday.
PEORIA, IL
Rivermen Forward Dressed for Success

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Not many Rivermen players have graduated from Ivy League schools. Not many have created a clothing line. JM Piotrowski has done both. The Yale graduate started his own clothing line two years ago called the ‘House of JMP.’ He has been making and selling hoodies for his company that he says […]
PEORIA, IL
Rivermen Can Win SPHL Title Monday Night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Peoria Rivermen are just one victory away from their first-ever President’s Cup title. And they can win that championship Monday night. The Rivermen traveled to Roanoke, Va. over the weekend in preparation for game three of the SPHL Championship series. Peoria won the first two games of the best-of-five series […]
PEORIA, IL
Home Grown Rivermen Players Working to Bring Title to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The last time the Rivermen won a league championship, some of the current players were young boys watching in the stands. That was 22 years ago, when the Rivermen when the ECHL’s Kelly Cup title title. “It’s definitely pretty cool. “I was here for the Kelly Cup in 2000, in the […]
PEORIA, IL
Peoria Players reveal new season

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Players Theatre is revealing its new season lineup with entertainment of various kinds. It’s celebrating 104 years of […]
PEORIA, IL
Springfield Clinic pediatrician highlights Morton location

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Springfield Clinic Morton Pediatrics is a new medical office for Morton-area patients. “We see kids of all ages from […]
MORTON, IL
Rivermen Win Game Two Of SPHL Finals

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Rivermen pick up a decisive 7-3 victory over Roanoke Friday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five SPHL championship series. The Rivermen jumped out to a 5-1 lead after the first period, as Jordan Ernst scored a hat trick to lead Peoria to the victory. The Rivermen can […]
PEORIA, IL
Peoria’s Family House hosts Rock N’ Ride

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Family House provides affordable, home-like accommodations for families of patients or individuals receiving health care services in the Peoria […]
PEORIA, IL
Rivermen Beat Quad City To Force Deciding Game Three

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Peoria Rivermen keep their season alive with a victory Friday night. The Rivermen knock off Quad City 5-1 to win Game Two of the SPHL semifinals and force a series-deciding game three Saturday. The Rivermen got two goals from Marcel Godbout, while Alec Baer, Zach Wilkie and Lordanthony Grissom also […]
PEORIA, IL
