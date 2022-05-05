Prep Sports Recap for May 4, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Avery Wapp struck out ten over seven innings to lead Bloomington to a 4-1 win over Olympia in softball action on Wednesday.
Metamora, East Peoria, Normal Community, and Illini Bluffs also won softball games.
Washington, Morton, Pekin and Dunlap won baseball games.
Lincoln-Way West beat Bloomington-Normal, 19-4, in the first girls lacrosse game ever played at Bloomington’s Fred Carlton Field.
Enjoy the highlights.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.
Comments / 0