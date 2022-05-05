Prep Sports Recap for May 4, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Avery Wapp struck out ten over seven innings to lead Bloomington to a 4-1 win over Olympia in softball action on Wednesday.

Metamora, East Peoria, Normal Community, and Illini Bluffs also won softball games.

Washington, Morton, Pekin and Dunlap won baseball games.

Lincoln-Way West beat Bloomington-Normal, 19-4, in the first girls lacrosse game ever played at Bloomington’s Fred Carlton Field.

Enjoy the highlights.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.