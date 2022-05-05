ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Mother’s Day Armenian Concert Takes Place Saturday Night

By WHAV Staff
WHAV
WHAV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe is having a Mother’s Day Armenian Concert Saturday night. Sponsored by the Armenian Church Youth Organization of America, the...

whav.net

Comments / 0

Related
WHAV

Ghost Hunt to Benefit Hilldale Cemetery Restoration Fund Takes Place Saturday Night

The seventh annual New England Para Fest continues Saturday night with a “ghost hunt” at Hilldale Cemetery. It takes place Saturday, April 30, with gates open at 7 p.m. and paranormal investigation at 7:30 at Hilldale Cemetery, 331 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. Tickets are $10 per person with proceeds benefitting the Hilldale cemetery restoration fund. Those with questions may call Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Temple Emanu-El Author Series Presents ‘The Rabbi Who Prayed with Fire’ Sunday

Haverhill’s Temple Emanu-El continues its author series this Sunday with “The Rabbi Who Prayed with Fire: a conversation with author Rachel Sharona Lewis.”. Self-described “accidental mystery novelist” and Watertown resident Sharona Lewis discusses “The Rabbi Who Prayed with Fire,” an homage to the well-known Rabbi Small mysteries, set in a contemporary Conservative synagogue in Providence, R.I. It introduces Rabbi Vivian Green, Congregation Beth Abraham’s young queer rabbi. As the book opens, the synagogue has literally caught fire during a Shabbat evening service.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Firefighting Museum Readies for Kentucky Derby Gala Fundraiser May 7

The Haverhill Firefighting Museum’s Seventh, “Almost Annual,” Kentucky Derby Gala Fundraiser is coming up with a delicious Southern-themed dinner. The event, which includes Signature Mint Juleps at the cash bar, dancing with music provided by Dan Sky and prizes, takes place Saturday, May 7, from 5-11 p.m., at 75 Kenoza Ave., in Haverhill. Tickets are $60 per person.
HAVERHILL, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
Haverhill, MA
Society
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
WHAV

Temple Emanu-El of Haverhill Plans Annual Holocaust Remembrance Day Service Friday

Temple Emanu-El in Haverhill is having its annual service commemorating Yom HaSho’ah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) this Friday. The service features traditional Sabbath liturgy, songs and readings, and includes the participation of members of the Greater Haverhill Clergy Association. Special guest speaker Tom Burke shares the story of Mary Wygodski, a survivor who lost her entire immediate family in the Holocaust, survived three concentration camps and made her way first to Israel and then to America. She dedicated her life to telling the truth about the Holocaust and to fighting hatred and antisemitism. Burke is the author of “Evil Must Not Have the Last Word: The Story of Mary Wygodski,” published in 2021.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Arts Association Plans Annual Student Art Exhibit May 1-7

Middle and high School students, including homeschoolers, are invited to exhibit their works of art during Greater Haverhill Arts Association’s annual Student Art Exhibit. The exhibit takes place Sunday, May 1, through Saturday, May 7, at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. The deadline for registrations is Monday, April 25, with art delivered by Friday, April 29. The first entry is free for Association members and all other entries are $2 each up to a limit of three, and fees may be applied to the $15 student membership.
HAVERHILL, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHAV

Raff’s Café Hosts Merrimack Valley Chamber Breakfast May 11

Haverhill’s Raff’s Café is hosting members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce during an upcoming networking breakfast. Besides meeting business prospects, attendees will receive a complimentary breakfast and opportunity to participate in a business card drawing. The breakfast takes place Wednesday, May 11, from 8-9:15 a.m., at Raff’s Café, 620 Primrose St., Haverhill.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
818K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy