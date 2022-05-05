Mother’s Day Armenian Concert Takes Place Saturday Night

Temple Emanu-El in Haverhill is having its annual service commemorating Yom HaSho’ah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) this Friday. The service features traditional Sabbath liturgy, songs and readings, and includes the participation of members of the Greater Haverhill Clergy Association. Special guest speaker Tom Burke shares the story of Mary Wygodski, a survivor who lost her entire immediate family in the Holocaust, survived three concentration camps and made her way first to Israel and then to America. She dedicated her life to telling the truth about the Holocaust and to fighting hatred and antisemitism. Burke is the author of “Evil Must Not Have the Last Word: The Story of Mary Wygodski,” published in 2021.

