ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

You could win a vacation to the Walt Disney World 50th Celebration from abc7NY!

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hxwVx_0fTU8w1G00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ne7kw_0fTU8w1G00

YOU COULD WIN A VACATION TO THE WALT DISNEY WORLD 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION FROM abc7NY!

Here's your chance to join The World's Most Magical Celebration on a four-day/three-night Walt Disney World® vacation from abc7NY! Imagine strapping in and blasting your way through the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind , a massive first-of-its-kind family thrill coaster at EPCOT® (opening May 27, 2022)! And seeing the very heart of all four of our Theme Parks shine as Beacons of Magic* and come to life with their own unique EARidescent glow.

Ready for the EARidescent experience of a lifetime? Enter for your chance to win it from abc7NY!

*Beacons of Magic available nightly at select Theme Parks. See DisneyWorld.com/50 for details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dmcHw_0fTU8w1G00

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
103K+
Followers
12K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy