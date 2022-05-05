ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Sheriff's Deputy Charged With Attacking Mentally Disabled Woman, Lying About Incident

By Suneeta Sunny
 4 days ago
A California Sheriff's deputy who was accused of assaulting a mentally disabled woman while responding to a disturbance call and lying about the incident has been charged, according to officials. Konrad Thieme, 37, a former deputy with Los Angeles County Sheriff's office, was charged Wednesday with two felony counts...

New York City, NY
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

