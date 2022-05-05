ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Factbox-Marcos and Robredo lead field ahead of Philippine presidential vote

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hb74b_0fTU8sUM00

(Reuters) - Philippine presidential candidates will wrap up campaigning this week ahead of the May 9 election, in a contest that has shaped into a two-way race between the clear favourite Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his main rival Leni Robredo.

Below are details on the candidates for the presidency, starting with the current leader in opinion polls:

FERDINAND “BONGBONG” MARCOS JR

The namesake of the late dictator, Marcos, 64, is a former governor, congressman and senator who has emerged as frontrunner with 56% support in the most recent opinion poll.

Since returning to the Philippines in 1991 from exile after his father’s overthrow, the Marcos family has sought to rebuild an image tainted by the elder Marcos’ often brutal rule and the plunder of billions of dollars from state coffers.

Known as “Bongbong”, Marcos Jr. picked Sara Duterte-Carpio, current President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter, as his candidate for vice president, a move that analysts say has helped enhance his popularity. However, the vice president is elected separately.

Popular with many younger people who were born after his father’s dictatorship, Marcos says he offers a “unifying brand” of leadership.

Observers say his strong presence on social media has contributed to his lead in polls. Critics argue Marcos is attempting to rewrite the family’s controversial history for a youthful electorate.

Marcos, who recently called his late father a “political genius”, has denied claims of spreading misinformation.

Robredo last week challenged Marcos to a debate, but he declined, saying he preferred to speak directly to the public.

LENI ROBREDO

Vice President Robredo, 56, is the leader of the opposition and the only female candidate.

Robredo and Marcos have a longstanding rivalry, with Robredo’s affiliation firmly with the movement that ousted Marcos’s father after years of authoritarianism and martial law.

The former human rights lawyer narrowly defeated Marcos in the contest to be vice president in 2016. She served as Duterte’s housing minister but quit after being excluded from cabinet meetings and has become one his staunchest critics.

After condemning what she called “senseless killings” in his war on drugs, she was appointed Duterte’s “drugs tsar”, but he sacked her after just 18 days.

Robredo is pressing for public sector transparency and has vowed to lead a government that cares for the people and to bolster the medical system.

Should Robredo win, she would be the third woman to lead the Philippines after democracy champion Corazon Aquino in 1986 and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo in 2001.

She is running with Francis Pangilinan, a lawyer and senator, and in the latest survey was in second place with support of 23%.

MANNY PACQUIAO

Retired boxing superstar Pacquiao, 43, has vowed to jail corrupt officials and has criticised Duterte’s close relationship with China. He has pledged to improve the healthcare system, eradicate corruption, spur economic growth and provide housing for the poor. He is currently third in the polls on 7% support and is running with Jose Atienza, a congressman and former environment minister.

FRANCISCO “ISKO MORENO” DOMAGOSO

The 47-year-old mayor of Manila and former movie heart-throb has promised zero tolerance of Chinese maritime aggression in the South China Sea and his economic agenda centres on housing, labour, health and infrastructure.

Domagoso, who is lagging in the polls on 4% support, is running alongside Willie Ong, a doctor who has 16 million followers on Facebook looking for free medical advice.

PANFILO LACSON

Lacson, 73, is a senator and former national police chief who made an unsuccessful presidential bid in 2004 and is also trailing in the latest poll on 2% support.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Philippines could revive nuclear plant if Marcos wins presidency

A mothballed nuclear power plant built near a fault line and volcanoes in the Philippines during Ferdinand Marcos's dictatorship could be revived if his son wins next week's presidential election. Yet Ferdinand Marcos Junior has vowed to speed up the adoption of nuclear power if he is elected and has left open the possibility of resuscitating his father's failed venture. 
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

All in the family: Philippine dynasties tighten grip on power

If the son of former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos wins the May 9 presidential election, he will not be the only Marcos currently in power -- and will almost certainly not be the last. Ferdinand Marcos Jr, 64, is now on the verge of clinching the ultimate dynastic victory: the presidency. 
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leni Robredo
Person
Gloria Macapagal Arroyo
Person
Ferdinand Marcos
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Corazon Aquino
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Reuters

Explainer: A guide to the Philippines election

May 5 (Reuters) - The Philippines holds an election on Monday to decide thousands of positions across the archipelago, including who will take over from Rodrigo Duterte and become its president for the next six years. Below is a rundown of what to expect. WHAT'S BEING DECIDED?. The election will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'I want to die! No-one cares!' Desperate foreigner is dragged to the floor by hazmat-wearing officials as he tries to break through metal barriers in locked-down Shanghai

Harrowing footage has emerged of a desperate foreigner being detained by four hazmat-wearing officials in Shanghai during the Chinese city's strict Covid-19 lockdown. Evidence that Shanghai's month-long zero-Covid isolation has become almost unbearable for many of the city's 25 million people is coming out of the country on an almost daily basis on China's heavily censored internet.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
World
Country
Philippines
Country
China
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Australia issues crushing blow to Putin and his cronies by hitting more than 70 Russian politicians and 30 'puppet' Ukrainian officials with more sanctions

Australia has moved to further sanction more than 70 Russian politicians and more than 30 'puppet' Ukrainian government officials installed in the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. The move comes as Ukrainian fighters say Russian forces are attacking the encircled Azovstal steel works plant in Mariupol after a ceasefire...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

US says seven Boeing planes belonging to Belarus’s national airline violate US export controls

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The U.S. Commerce Department has identified seven Boeing 737 Planes operated by Belarusian national carrier Belavia that are in apparent violation of U.S. export controls. The aircraft are the first to be identified since restrictions...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

427K+
Followers
325K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy