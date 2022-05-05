Free early childhood development screening event happening in Perry on Thursday

Making sure children meet developmental milestones in Taylor County. The Florida Diagnostic and Learning Resource System (FDLRS) is doing that on Thursday.

They're offering free screenings to see if kids might be experiencing a learning delay or have a disability.

FDLRS Director, Heidi Granthum, says because of the pandemic, many kids across the Big Bend have never been enrolled in school.

She says this event will give families a chance to figure out what their child needs sooner, so they can be successful in the future.

"More successful and impactful those interventions can be so this gives us an opportunity to make it a community event, we're really trying to find every child in every nook and cranny of our state in these small rural districts as well, that have children out there that need to be identified."

The free screening is happening on May 5th from 3 to 6 PM at the First Baptist Church Student Center in Perry, FL.

The event is for kids ages 6 months to 5 years old. There will also be free vision and hearing tests at the event. Feel free to register in advance!

Click here for more info on FDLRS .

