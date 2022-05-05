ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York's Palace Theatre rises 30 feet off the ground, freeing street-level space for retailers

A Broadway institution is now on a whole other level.

The historic Palace Theatre in New York City is now 30 feet higher, thanks to a high-tech preservation project.

Thirty-four hydraulic lifting posts pushed the 14-million pound theatre box to the building's third floor, freeing up some street-level space for retailers.

The Palace Theatre opened in 1913 and is one of Broadway's oldest theaters.

