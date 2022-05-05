ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

Cocoa Police Department Welcomes Veteran Officer Mike Fitzgerald to Bravo Squad

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Officer Mike Fitzgerald was hired by the Cocoa Police Department in December of last year and recently completed the field training and evaluation program. He has been deployed for solo patrol on March 8. Fitzgerald grew up in Sayreville, New Jersey....

