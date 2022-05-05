ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Suspect in 1996 California stabbing death arrested in Texas

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
Authorities say a woman has been arrested in Texas for the 1996 stabbing death of her boyfriend in Southern California.

Jade Benning was taken into custody Tuesday near her home in Austin, Texas, according to police in Santa Ana, California.

It wasn’t immediately known if the 48-year-old has an attorney.

Police responding to reports of a break-in on Jan. 4, 1996 found Christopher Harvey with multiple stab wounds at the Santa Ana apartment he shared with Benning.

Police say the case went cold until January 2020, when investigators received an anonymous letter implicating Benning in the slaying.

