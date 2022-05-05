ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

76ers' Paul Reed: Solid play continues

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Reed ended with four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

76ers fined $50,000 by NBA after Joel Embiid's return for violating injury reporting rules

The Philadelphia 76ers have been fined $50,000 for violating the NBA's injury reporting rules, the league announced Saturday. The fine was issued in regards to the return of Joel Embiid, whose status the NBA claims Philadelphia failed to disclose in an accurate and timely manner leading up to the game. Philadelphia won that game, 99-79 and came within one game of tying their second-round series with the Heat thanks in large part to Embiid's return.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roberto Perez: Helped off field

Perez was removed from the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds in the top of the eighth inning due to an apparent left leg injury, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Perez slipped on second base while attempting to run from first to third in the top of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Warriors vs. Grizzlies: How Golden State rode historic true-shooting night to a blowout Game 3 victory

There's an old basketball saying that shooting kills a multitude of sins. In the early going of Game 3 vs. the Grizzlies on Saturday, the Golden State Warriors' sin was a familiar one: Turnovers. They committed eight of them in the first quarter that saw them fall into a 13-point hole. They ended the quarter down just two because they shot over 66 percent from the field.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star OL Knijeah Harris to make commitment live Saturday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Saturday on CBS Sports HQ. Knijeah Harris, a four-star offensive lineman from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, will make his choice at 12 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
BRADENTON, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: On bench for series opener

Cain is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. Cain went hitless over 10 at-bats while starting in each of the last three contests and will take a seat for the series opener in Cincinnati with his season average having now dipped to .257. Tyrone Taylor will step in for Cain in center field and bat eighth Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Warriors vs. Grizzlies: Game 4 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, how to watch NBA playoffs online

With Ja Morant not expected to play in Monday night's Game 4 due to a knee injury he suffered in Game 3, the excitement around this game has diminished. The Golden State Warriors enter as a 10-point favorite, showing just how significant Morant is to the Memphis Grizzlies' success. However, while the Warriors were dominant in Game 3, there's still some evidence to suggest that the Grizzlies could at least put up a decent fight if they come out with the right energy from the opening tip. Playing without Morant in a playoff game is going to be difficult, but now is the time for Memphis to show off its depth against a stacked Golden State team.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Vintage sniping in win

Ovechkin scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 6-1 win over Florida in Game 3. Ovie pushed Washington's lead to 4-1 midway through the third period, firing in a one-timer from -- you guessed it -- the left circle off a pass from Conor Sheary on a power play. It was Ovechkin's first goal this postseason and the 72nd playoff goal of his career, which moves him into 14th all time. Four more playoff goals will tie him with the great Mario Lemieux, who sits 12th all time.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings hire Mike Brown: Warriors assistant takes over as Sacramento's head coach

The Sacramento Kings have agreed to a deal with Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown to become their next coach, the team announced Monday. Brown will remain with the Warriors for the duration of their playoff run and his deal in Sacramento is four years, per ESPN. Reports had previously suggested that team owner Vivek Ranadive preferred former Warriors coach Mark Jackson, who was also a finalist, but the front office appears has made Brown their choice.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Ready to pitch two innings

Strasburg (neck) is scheduled to pitch a two-inning simulated game this week at the Nationals' spring training facility in Florida, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that he wants Strasburg to build up his pitch count a bit more before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, so the 33-year-old seems likely to remain in Florida for at least another week. The Nationals have been bringing Strasburg along slowly as he works his way back from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, which cut short his 2021 season. Since he'll presumably require multiple rehab starts before returning from the 10-day injured list, Strasburg appears unlikely to make his 2022 Nationals debut until June.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Out Saturday

Wilson (lower body) will not play in Saturday's Game 3 against the Panthers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Postreports. Wilson has played all of 1:31 in the series after exiting early in Game 1 following a hit on Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar. The Capitals continue to describe Wilson as "day-to-day," but the nature of the 28-year-old's injury remains unclear.
NHL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Exits with ankle contusion

Wisdom exited the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers with a left ankle contusion, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports. Wisdom left the game in the sixth inning after appearing uncomfortable during a swing. X-rays returned negative, so he should be considered day-to-day until further details emerge. Nick Madrigal entered the game at second base to replace Wisdom while Jonathan Villar shifted to the hot corner.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Hands out helper

Kreider notched an assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins in Game 3. Kreider hasn't been held off the scoresheet in the postseason. The winger has two goals and two helpers through the first three games of this first-round series. He's added 10 shots on net and 12 hits while playing a key role in all situations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mariners' Paul Sewald: Blows save, takes loss

Sewald (0-1) allowed three runs on three hits in one inning during Friday's 8-7 loss to the Rays. He struck out one and was charged with a blown save and a loss. Sewald was tasked with preserving a one-run lead in the ninth inning but he coughed up a one-out, three-run blast to Manuel Margot. He had thrown six perfect innings with eight strikeouts to begin the year but he saw his ERA jump to 3.86 after Friday's outing. It was Sewald's first save chance of the season and his performance likely won't earn him many more opportunities in the near future.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Glenn Otto: Saturday's game postponed

Otto and the Rangers won't play Saturday against the Yankees after the game was postponed due to inclement weather. Otto's scheduled start will be pushed back once again after a second consecutive game was called off due to inclement weather. Although Saturday's game will be made up Monday, Otto will start in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Padres' Matt Beaty: Exits with shoulder injury

Beaty left Saturday's loss to the Marlins after appearing to injure his shoulder while diving for a ball in the second inning, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Beaty got the start in right field but had to give way to Jose Azocar after landing awkwardly on the attempted catch in the second frame. Manager Bob Melvin didn't sound optimistic about Beaty's prognosis after the game, stating, "They're working on him right now, but it was obviously enough to where he had to come out of the game, so that's not a great sign." San Diego is already without primary right fielder Wil Myers, who is on the 10-day injured list with a thumb injury, so losing Beaty for any amount of time would further thin the team's outfield depth. Options in right field behind Myers and Beaty include Azocar, Trayce Thompson and CJ Abrams.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Eagles' Nakobe Dean discusses falling to third round: 'It's definitely something that will stick with me'

Nakobe Dean was a first-round talent that had an awkward slip to the third round of the NFL Draft, before the Philadelphia Eagles were able to select him and make the Georgia standout an integral part of their defense. Philadelphia is excited to land Dean at third-round value, but the linebacker will be motivated by that fall for the duration of his NFL career.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

