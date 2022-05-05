ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Fire in East Toledo

13abc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourt appearance for man facing charges over funeral services. When...

www.13abc.com

The Blade

1 dead, 2 injured in West Alexis wreck

One person was killed and two others injured Thursday evening when two cars collided along the 2100 block of West Alexis Road, authorities reported. Killed in the wreck was William Gergich, Jr., 31, of Holland, who was pronounced dead at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Toledo police said in an update late Thursday. A passenger in his vehicle, identified as Dakota Thomas, 27, of Toledo, was injured along with the driver of the other vehicle, Joshua Whitaker, 31, of Erie, Mich., police said.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Girl injured in North Toledo shooting

A girl was shot Friday evening in North Toledo, Toledo police said. Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of North Erie Street at Cleveland Street about 8:20 p.m. and within minutes had the crime scene taped off. Officers with flashlights scoured the street for evidence.
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man indicted after shooting female driver in head

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was indicted Tuesday after he allegedly shot a woman while she was driving. Jordan Slocum, 30, was indicted for attempted murder Tuesday for allegedly shooting a woman in the head as she was driving both of them on I-71 southbound, north of East North Broadway Street, around 3:25 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio doctor back in jail on weapons charge

Ali Kooshkabadi, 39, was booked into jail Wednesday on a charge of weapons under disability. He was charged under a provision in the Ohio Revised Code that prohibits people who have mental health concerns from having access to a firearm.
CANFIELD, OH
WDTN

Woman dead after Harrison Township shooting

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman has died after a shooting in Harrison Township, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a release by Sheriff Rob Streck, deputies were called to the 4400 block of Saylor Street for a report of an unresponsive person. The call came in just before 2:30 am. When […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Ohio teen fights off alleged kidnapper

A 16-year-old girl on her way to school fended off a kidnapping attempt in Akron, Ohio, on Friday, April 29, according to police. The teenager was waiting for a Metro bus when she was approached by a stranger, who was identified by police as suspect Da Aron Jackson. Jackson reportedly paced back and forth near the juvenile before […]
AKRON, OH
WTOL 11

Overnight crash leaves homes without power in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A driver crashed their vehicle into two poles on Secor Road near Laskey Road around 2 a.m. Thursday. This caused power outages in the area. The driver lost control and went off the road hitting two poles. Both poles were damaged causing the power outage. Part...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo police investigating shooting Thursday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — A shooting in Toledo's north end sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Toledo police say that a person was shot on Yates Street near Lagrange Street just before 1 p.m. The victim was identified Friday as 57-year-old Ernest Artis. According to a police report,...
The Saginaw News

Numerous warrants executed in Saginaw, Detroit as part of long-term drug investigation

SAGINAW, MI — A law enforcement coalition began this morning executing numerous warrants in Saginaw and Detroit. FBI agents with assistance from numerous other law enforcement agencies executed between five and 10 warrants the morning of Thursday, May 5, in the two jurisdictions, confirmed FBI Public Affairs Officer Mara R. Schneider. The warrants were all related and stemmed from a long-term drug investigation, Schneider said.
SAGINAW, MI
SCDNReports

Arrest Made in Toledo Baby Shooting

Murder Investigation in Ohio StateSCDN Graphics Department. Officers were dispatched to Toledo Hospital on a person shot. Officers arrived and the victim, Desire Hughes (7 months old), was being treated in the ER for at least one gunshot wound.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo man dies after he was stabbed by his girlfriend, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man is dead after police say he was stabbed by his girlfriend Wednesday morning. The incident happened at Winchester Place Apartments off of Alexis Road just before 5 a.m. According to a police report, officers received a call about an unwanted person at a...

