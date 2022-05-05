Fire in East Toledo

One person was killed and two others injured Thursday evening when two cars collided along the 2100 block of West Alexis Road, authorities reported. Killed in the wreck was William Gergich, Jr., 31, of Holland, who was pronounced dead at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Toledo police said in an update late Thursday. A passenger in his vehicle, identified as Dakota Thomas, 27, of Toledo, was injured along with the driver of the other vehicle, Joshua Whitaker, 31, of Erie, Mich., police said.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO