ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Marimekko, Mansur Gavriel Team Up on Accessories Capsule

By Ari Stark
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mBX8M_0fTU4omA00

Click here to read the full article.

The 1960s birthed some of fashion’s most enduring prints.

In 1962, the Missoni family debuted its iconic chevrons after discovering Raschel warp knitting machines, while Gucci’s Flora motif first appeared as a silk scarf around the neck of Grace Kelly in 1966.

More from WWD

Although the Italian contribution during this decade is well-established, the Finns, by way of textile manufacturing company Marimekko, lay claim to their fair share of remarkable designs.

Two were recently pulled from its archives to be splashed across a limited run of handbags by accessories label Mansur Gavriel . An ode to summer joy, the capsule collection will be available from June 7 on both brands’ e-commerce and at select international stockists.

“We’ve always wanted to challenge the notion that something needs to be neutral in order to be timeless,” Marimekko’s creative director Rebekka Bay told WWD.

In its infancy, company founder Armi Ratia began commissioning eye-catching prints from local artists and held a fashion show to demonstrate how these could elevate straightforward silhouettes.

The Mansur Gavriel capsule follows suit with Mansikkavuoret, a strawberry mountain print dreamt up by Maija Isola, and Suomo, Annika Rimala’s cheeky interpretation of fish scales, adding a touch of whimsy to two structured totes, two bucket bags and a handy zip-pouch. Each is made of water-resistant cotton canvas printed at the Marimekko factory in Helsinki.

“Armi Ratia was a female entrepreneur with a strong, cohesive vision,” said Mansur Gavriel codesigner Rachel Mansur, who fostered an appreciation for Marimekko during her studies abroad at the Danmarks Designskole. She and Floriana Gavriel take a similar approach, “with the aim to create a specific world with a very focused visual language.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Queen Latifah Rejoins CoverGirl, as Owner Coty Rounds Corner in Turnaround

Click here to read the full article. Queen Latifah is a CoverGirl, again.  Latifah is officially rejoining CoverGirl, with plans “to bring inclusivity to the forefront every step of the way, from product creation to ad development to product dissemination,” she said in a statement. More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewFashion is Smitten With Beauty Executives In 2006, Latifah joined CoverGirl for more than a decade as the face of the Queen Collection, the brand’s foray into deeper skin tones, as well as Clean Foundation and Outlast Lipcolor.  Latifah rejoins CoverGirl as its owner, Coty Inc., pivots to growth...
RETAIL
WWD

AAPI-owned Brands to Support This Month and Always

Click here to read the full article. As May marks Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month, there are plenty of Asian-owned and women-founded brands in the beauty and fashion industry to highlight. Over the years, many of these brands have climbed the ranks to become some of the most popular and sought-after products. Some of the brands may already sound familiar, like the popular hair accessories brand Emi Jay or the bestselling beauty company Tatcha.More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Black Sheer Met Gala Fashion TrendRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOS Here,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Beauty Buyers Talk Must-haves

Click here to read the full article. BOLOGNA, Italy — Buyers were happy to be back at Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, which ran from April 28 to May 2. “It’s great to actually get out to a live show again,” said Shawn Whiffler, portfolio manager for personal care at Clicks, based in Cape Town, South Africa.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 “We’ve been very much starved of innovation in the industry — and even more so in Australia, after spending so much time locked down in Melbourne, working remotely,” added...
RETAIL
Footwear News

The Collabs: Heron Preston Teams Up with Bape on Capsule + More

Click here to read the full article. May 6, 2022: Heron Preston has teamed up with Bape on a limited capsule collaboration. Digging deep into the Bape archives, Preston reimagines the cult classics that inspired a generation when the brand first emerged in the zeitgeist – Shark Hoodies, Bape camo, Ape Head, and the Bape Sta. The collection includes t-shirts, a workwear jacket, utility pants, full-zip hoodie, and sweatpants. What’s more, the capsule also includes the Japanese streetwear brand’s Bape Sta sneakers, which are reworked in Preston’s signature orange. The sneaker is crafted out of premium leather with a canvas...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maija Isola
WWD

Nicholas Kirkwood Says Fashion Needs ‘Radical Rethink’ in Designing for End-of-life

Click here to read the full article. Next-generation materials, alternatives to animal-based materials and synthetics, which are often simply dubbed “next-gen,” are on the rise in the fashion industry. And experts say demand is only increasing. According to nonprofit Material Innovation Initiative’s annual state of the industry report released in March, a steady $2.3 billion has been invested in next-gen materials since 2015. Plus, nearly $1 billion of that came just last year.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection Nicole Rawling, Material Innovation Initiative’s chief executive officer, who joined Fairchild Media’s recent Sustainability Forum, said...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Eve Jobs Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Her First Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Making her Met Gala debut on Monday night was budding fashion starlet Eve Jobs, a model, equestrian and the daughter of Steve Jobs. The DNA model, 23, takes WWD behind the scenes of the calm before the storm of her big night, dressed in Louis Vuitton.More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Black Sheer Met Gala Fashion Trend MORE FROM THE MET GALA 2022: Kid Cudi Wears Nigo’s First Met Gala Look for Kenzo Inside the Mark Hotel, Where Many Met Gala Attendees Began Their Night On the Met Gala After-party Circuit, SZA Performs at Instagram’s Bash Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Met Gala Best Dressed at the 2022 Met Gala Blake Lively Celebrates New York Landmarks With Met Gala Look Best of WWD2019 Costume Designers Guild Award Nominations Announced
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

What Do the Celebrities Eat at the Met Gala? Melissa King Explains

Click here to read the full article. “It was a once in a lifetime experience and truly I have no words,” says chef Melissa King, the morning following the Met Gala. The famous chef was tapped to create the first course of the Met meal that VIPs enjoyed once inside, and got to attend the event as well, dressed in Thom Browne. Below, she chats with us about what the night was like.More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Chopard Taps Julia Roberts, Alberta Ferretti’s Top Award, Kim Loves Marilyn Again

Click here to read the full article. THE GODMOTHER: Shoes or not, Julia Roberts will be back for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The Hollywood star and Chopard “ambassadress” has been named godmother of the Trophée Chopard, an accolade distinguishing two talents that had a successful debut. Roberts, who famously considered an emerald-adorned Chopard necklace to trump the festival’s stringent rule to wear heels on the 2016 Cannes red carpet, succeeds Jessica Chastain, Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron as presenter of the trophy.More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Top Searched...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handbags#Grace Kelly#Italian#Finns
WWD

How to Shave Your Legs for Smooth, Silky Skin

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. We often associate leg shaving woes with beginners, but shaving your legs can be filled with issues no matter how long you’ve been at it. Ingrown hairs, nicks, and razor burn are common, even if you’ve been shaving for decades. “It has always amazed me that men get a lesson in shaving and women are handed a razor and essentially told ‘good luck’,” says Karen Young, founder and CEO of ethical hair-removal brand,...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Moore From L.A.: Fashion Sprouts at Hall of Flowers Cannabis Trade Show in Palm Springs Area

Click here to read the full article. Two trade shows arrived in the Palm Springs, Calif., area last week — FashionGo’s apparel showcase, and the Hall of Flowers cannabis event. Guess which one had all the buzz?More from WWDInside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola BagBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi Even the women working the FashionGo registration booth Thursday morning at the Palm Springs Convention Center had FOMO. “We hear they are shuttling people in from all over and traffic is backed up on the 111 [freeway],” they said of Hall of Flowers. Inside...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
WWD

Who’s Behind All Those Celebrity Beauty Brands?

Click here to read the full article. These days, it seems like every celebrity has launched a beauty brand. There’s Gwen Stefani’s Gxve Beauty; Hailey Bieber’s Rhode skin care line and, of course, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiCelebrities at the Super Bowl LVI: See the PhotosPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy' Celebrity names may be on the label, but many of the lines launched with famous faces are actually financially backed by big incubators and investors. Here, a constantly updated list of celebrity beauty brands — and the companies and investors behind them. Jessica Alba‘s...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

How Much Should Beauty Companies Rely on China to Generate Growth?

Click here to read the full article. Beauty companies may need to evaluate their reliance on China as a hyper growth market. For the past few years, many major beauty conglomerates have relied on China’s booming beauty market to drive sales, relying on increases there to offset slowdowns in other geographic regions, including Europe and the U.S.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Year of Tiger Chinese New Year Campaigns Sales in China have more than made up the difference. In 2020, retail beauty sales there were more than $75 billion, according to Euromonitor,...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
WWD

Chatting With Jennifer Bandier, Chief Brand Officer of Bandier

Click here to read the full article. Eight years into launching Bandier, the multichannel platform for the active woman, Jennifer Bandier, chief brand officer, continues to expand her reach. The retailer, which has six freestanding stores, e-commerce and a wholesale business with retailers such as Shopbop, Revolve and Net-a-porter, will introduce tennis and golf apparel this month under private label, as well as a third collaboration with New Balance. The New Balance collaboration, which is inspired by a vintage ad that read “Women are Different,” includes 12 styles. Under its private label called All Access, Bandier will serve up a tennis collection...
BUSINESS
WWD

How Neiman Marcus Group Is Leveraging Partnerships for Greater ESG Impact

Click here to read the full article. Fresh with new and ambitious goals, Neiman Marcus Group intends to make an impact on environmental issues across its entire value chain. During the FMG Sustainability Forum, Amanda Martin, senior vice president and chief supply chain officer at Neiman Marcus Group, said setting the company’s ESG goals required a lot of teamwork, both in recruiting experts and forming new partnerships. More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection Considering NMG does not manufacture the majority of the product it sells, Martin said the company recognizes the place it needs to...
SOFTWARE
WWD

Industry Leaders Are Working to Push Sustainable Fashion Further Up Policymakers’ Priority Lists

Click here to read the full article. Fashion has resisted regulation in the past, and lawmakers the world over — until now — weren’t sure of how fashion fit into the fossil fuel puzzle. That’s less so the case today.More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Black Sheer Met Gala Fashion TrendRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOS “Who would have thought just a few years ago we’d be having so many conversations on fashion policy?” said Elizabeth Cline, director of advocacy and policy at Remake, in a session on fashion policy at the Fairchild...
ADVOCACY
WWD

Bold Sunglasses, Athleisure Frames Define Spring 2022 Eyewear in Challenging Times

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Despite the swirling challenges the global economy is facing with the pandemic still circulating, the Russian-Ukrainian war, inflation and continued supply chain snafus, the eyewear sector seems to be ready to embrace new potential opportunities in the market. The industry gathered at the three-day trade show Mido, which closed on May 2 and attracted 22,000 visitors. This amounted to roughly one-third of the tally in 2019, the last time the show was held IRL. The edition showcased the spring collections of 660 exhibitors, half the 2019 number.More from WWDSilmo Paris Eyewear Trade ShowA...
APPAREL
WWD

Green Science, Giving the Earth a Rest, Are Beauty Giants’ Priorities

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Beauty’s biggest brands, including L’Oréal, The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. and Symrise, touted their “green science” and environmental preservation strategies this week at The Royal Institution in London during a daylong master class organized by Judy Price, founder of the nonprofit National Beauty Science Institute. This was Price’s latest “Science & Sustainability of Beauty Masterclass” for students and young professionals, and the first edition post-COVID-19. The day usually takes place in Paris, but Price moved it to London this year and to The Royal Institution, an historic science hub in Mayfair founded in...
SKIN CARE
WWD

The Best New Beauty Products to Try Out in May 2022

Click here to read the full article. Beauty brands are expanding their offerings this month with product launches in makeup, skin care, hair care and more. It seems plenty of products have been introduced in time for summer, with a new wave foam from Bumble and bumble for perfect, textured beach hair and a facial moisturizer with SPF from Florence by Mills.More from WWDPhotos of the Black Sheer Met Gala Fashion TrendPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style StarsCelebrities at the White House Correspondents' Dinner Pat McGrath has launched her first skin-focused product called Divine Skin, which is meant to...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Delivering Good Slates 15th Annual Women of Inspiration Luncheon for June 8

Click here to read the full article. Delivering Good will hold its 15th annual Women of Inspiration luncheon on June 8 at The Pierre hotel in New York. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the luncheon will honor four women from the fashion industry. A portion of the funds raised from this year’s event will go to support those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.More from WWDInside Chanel's After Party in MonacoPaco Rabanne Resort Collection 2023Kotn RTW Spring 2022 The honorees are Natasha Fishman, chief communications officer and executive vice president of marketing at Authentic Brands Group; Jordana Guimaraes, cofounder of Fashinnovation...
CHARITIES
WWD

Alberta Ferretti Awarded With ‘Guido Carli Prize’

Click here to read the full article. GRAND PRIZE: Alberta Ferretti was awarded with the “Guido Carli Prize,” destined to those national entrepreneurs and creative talents who stand out with their excellence, professionalism and dedication. “It’s always emotional to receive a prize, especially when it’s linked to your work,” said Ferretti. “Throughout my career I’ve always tried with passion and determination to value the beauty, uniqueness and creativity of the worlds of culture, art and design our country excels at. This prize is for sure a milestone for me and a motivation to keep recounting the exclusivity of Made in Italy...
ENTERTAINMENT
WWD

WWD

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy