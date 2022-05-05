Aspesi, Ciao Discoteca Italiana Team Up on Capsule Collection

Click here to read the full article.

DANCING Ts: Music and fashion have long influenced each other and this cross-pollination has led Italian fashion brand Aspesi and Ciao Discoteca Italiana, the online website that focuses on the creation of posters with quotes taken from famous Italian songs — particularly from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s — to create an exclusive capsule collection to bow on the occasion of the Eurovision song contest. This year it will be held in Turin from May 10 to May 14. For this collaboration, the Italian clothing brand and website were inspired by the idea of the discotheque as a place that brings people and music together.

The capsule collection includes five white T-shirt styles, with different black lettering printed on the front spelling out “contatto (contact),” “emozione (emotion),” “miraggio (mirage),” “ritmo (rhythm)” and “sala da ballo (ballroom).” Each T-shirt plays with words and concepts related to union, closeness, vision and youth. For the “sala da ballo” white T, there is also a brief explanation in English printed in a smaller font just underneath it with the definition of what the word means: “a nightclub for dancing and singing to live or recorded music often featuring sophisticated sound systems, elaborate lighting and other effects.”

Moreover, Aspesi and Ciao Discoteca Italiana also worked on the creation of five manifestos, each of them with a different sentence: “Il futuro è un miraggio” (The future is a mirage), “Ballare lentamente” (Slowly dancing), “Ritmo moderno” (Modern rhythm), “Contatto” (Contact), “Emozione collettiva” (Collective emotion). The design refers to different editorial styles from the ’60s and ’70s, in which each artwork or volume has its own title and topic and addresses a specific concept within music and nightlife.

The T-shirts retail at 90 euros each, while the posters cost 30 euros. The capsule collection will be available to buy from Friday on the official website of Aspesi and also in store at the brand’s boutique situated in Galleria San Federico, 6 in Turin.