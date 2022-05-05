NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE: Sunny Skies, High Near 90, for Brevard County on Thursday

(Undated) — The climate services director for the Central Region of the National Weather Service, based in Kansas City, Doug Kluck says the La Nina weather pattern hasn’t away as predicted and that could be an issue in dry areas. He says the La Nina is hanging on through the summer and they can’t tell if it’s going to hang on into the fall or not. Kluck says the last few years and it tends to have a dry and warm aspect to it. That could be a concern later — especially in those areas hit by drought. The U-S Drought Monitor map last week showed that 30 counties were abnormally dry, and 10 counties were considered in moderate drought. Parts of three northwest Iowa counties, Plymouth, Monona, and Woodbury, were in severe drought.

IOWA STATE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO