Prana and Sorel's 'Wandering Soul'; Aspesi's Dancing Ts; Laveree Comes to SoHo

By WWD Staff
 4 days ago

PRANA, SOREL LINK UP : Sorel and Prana are taking the active earthy girl lifestyle to new heights in a collaboration launched Thursday.

Leading with a bold athletic apparel collection adapted from ocean and desert-tinged palettes, the “Wandering Soul” collaboration includes eight pieces, including three footwear styles from Sorel ranging from $110 to $125 and five apparel styles from Prana (in a number of colorways) ranging from $45 to $119. The collaboration is available now at Sorel.com and Prana.com.

Products like Prana’s “Wandering Soul Anorak” (71 percent Tencel Modal, 26 percent recycled polyester, 3 percent elastane) and Sorel’s “Roaming Strap Slide” (scrunched straps made with 100 percent recycled polyester taffeta and a partially recycled EVA footbed) speak to the adventurous spirit — and ongoing sustainability aims — of the brands.

The Prana lineup features recycled polyester and Tencel Modal in styles like a color-blocked half-zip anorak, sleeveless tank, high-neck bralette, color-blocked leggings and a deep-V racer-back unitard.

“As a brand, we outlined 13 preferred attributes that would work to lessen our impact on the environment or positively impact people,” explained Rachel K. Lincoln, Prana’s longtime director of sustainability. “We are proud to share that 100 percent of the styles in our spring 2022 collection have one or more of these attributes. This includes the limited-edition ‘Wandering Soul’ five-style collaboration capsule….Partnering with Sorel has been a great opportunity to collaborate and create an inspiring, beautiful and eco-conscious collection. Working with a like-minded brand demonstrates how we can positively influence one another to do better and be better than we were before.”

Capping off the collection is what is said to be Sorel’s most “sustainably driven” collection to date with use of recycled materials and leather alternatives. The “Explorer Blitz” sandal, for example, features a plush upper made with a vegan leather alternative (although the specifics of the material weren’t made clear), and its strap and tab are made with 100 percent recycled polyester. The midsole contains 20 percent Bloom, an algae-biomass-containing material (which is also found in similar percentages in the sneaker).

“The Sorel x Prana collaboration was inspired by fusing our Sorel spring sneaker and sandal styles together with the elements of movement and sustainability that is embodied in the Prana apparel,” said Natalie Hayes, Sorel’s vice president of brand marketing. “This collection celebrates self-expression and confident movement in a way we feel connects with the consumer in a meaningful way.” — KALEY ROSHITSH

DANCING Ts : Music and fashion have long influenced each other and this cross-pollination has led Italian fashion brand Aspesi and Ciao Discoteca Italiana, the website that focuses on the creation of posters with quotes taken from famous Italian songs — particularly from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s — to create an exclusive capsule collection to bow on the occasion of the Eurovision song contest. This year it will be held in Turin from May 10 to May 14. For this collaboration, the Italian clothing brand and website were inspired by the idea of the discotheque as a place that brings people and music together.

The capsule collection includes five white T-shirt styles, with different black lettering printed on the front spelling out “contatto (contact),” “emozione (emotion),” “miraggio (mirage),” “ritmo (rhythm)” and “sala da ballo (ballroom).” Each T-shirt plays with words and concepts related to union, closeness, vision and youth. For the “sala da ballo” white T, there is also a brief explanation in English printed in a smaller font just underneath it with the definition of what the word means: “a nightclub for dancing and singing to live or recorded music often featuring sophisticated sound systems, elaborate lighting and other effects.”

Moreover, Aspesi and Ciao Discoteca Italiana also worked on the creation of five manifestos, each of them with a different sentence: “Il futuro è un miraggio” (The future is a mirage), “Ballare lentamente” (Slowly dancing), “Ritmo moderno” (Modern rhythm), “Contatto” (Contact), “Emozione collettiva” (Collective emotion). The design refers to different editorial styles from the ’60s and ’70s, in which each artwork or volume has its own title and topic and addresses a specific concept within music and nightlife.

The T-shirts retail at 90 euros each, while the posters cost 30 euros. The capsule collection will be available to buy from Thursday on the official website of Aspesi and also in store at the brand’s boutique situated in Galleria San Federico, 6 in Turin. — ALICE MONORCHIO

CLEANING UP SOHO : While store vacancies still make many Manhattan blocks look like unfinished crossword puzzles, developers and landlords are increasingly willing to welcome pop-ups.

One of the latest examples is the new two-month outpost for Laveree, a South Korean company that specializes in natural detergents and stain removal products. The recent opening of the pop-up marks the brand’s launch in the U.S.

A company dedicated to helping consumers keep clothes versus buying new ones seems to be a sign of the times. Well aware of how consumers are intent on reducing waste to minimize their environmental impact, Laveree aims for longevity and less product turnover.

Located at 120 Wooster Street, the 2,400-square-foot space is Laveree’s first venture into a brick-and-mortar space. The address previously housed M.M. LaFleur and is near Tibi and Atelier Beauté Chanel. The hands-on approach includes a display of bottled detergents and stain removal products and all-white washing machines. Only plant-based ingredients are used, according to the company.

A wall screen plays a video of swirling blue water. The minimalist setting features a wooden table and chairs, a white bulbous couch and armchair for shoppers to get comfortable as they learn more about the products. Shoppers will also find a stain remover service in the new location. Alisha Goldstein and her Jane Smith agency handled the pop-up’s creative direction and design.

Baek declined to comment on projected sales, but said a Seoul launch is planned for this summer. Laveree is considering international expansion to London, Paris and other cities for next year and beyond, she said, and it’s also looking to expand its retail presence in the U.S. beyond this first pop-up.

The company’s Seoul-based founder Jong Min Baek said via email that part of the location’s appeal was the neighborhood being “a central spot” for its customer base. Striving to help extend the life spans of garments, Laveree wanted its New York outpost to be near “beautiful, fashion clothing stores.” — ROSEMARY FEITELBERG

