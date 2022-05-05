ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Wolford, GCDS Partner on Capsule Collection

By Luisa Zargani
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RfMj7_0fTU4F4r00

Click here to read the full article.

MILAN — Wolford is adding yet another designer collaboration to its roster, this time with GCDS in an “unexpected” move, according to Silvia Azzali, chief commercial officer of the hosiery company.

For Wolford, this is the first athleisure collection of both women’s and men’s styles, and after partnering with Adidas , Amina Muaddi and Alberta Ferretti, it provides another opportunity to prove the company’s “ability to explore different territories,” Azzali said. “We are not a sports company and this is an activewear collection in a glamorous key.”

More from WWD

Giuliano Calza, creative director of the GCDS brand, said the project responds to a need to challenge himself while also promoting a healthy lifestyle.

“After all those months in lockdown, performance was key to me, sending a message to the younger generations that exercising is important,” said Calza, who enjoys yoga and Pilates and runs on a treadmill in the morning — right near his bed — to kick off the day. “I just rediscovered the need to be fit and taking care of oneself, and if I can convince even only one person [to exercise], I would consider this a success. Also, I like unexpected things and to have fun and I did with this project.”

Calza admitted he was motivated by the idea of launching an activewear line with such an established partner in the sector.

“If I close my eyes and think of Wolford, luxury and quality come to mind,” he offered. “Their expertise is incredible; they are so meticulous in their attention to details. I learned a lot from the team, which was great to work with and the product is perfect in terms of durability and stretch, and aesthetically very beautiful,” said Calza.

Three main themes differentiate the 13 styles of the capsule collection, which blends Wolford’s expertise with Calza’s streetwear and playful designs, graphic patterns, futuristic details and inlays: A techno-animalier design with the stripes alternating with transparencies; a GCDS allover logo pattern in shimmering black or in shades of powder pink and white, and, in another graphic pattern, laser effect plays on camouflage in acid green and black that references the raver aesthetic.

The GCDS x Wolford collection includes short sports socks, leggings, bodysuits or one-piece suits, sleeveless crop tops and a full slip and top. The rave camouflage pattern is used on a men’s bodysuit with a long-sleeved top and leggings with added sports shorts.

Azzali, who praised Calza’s “incredible creativity,” noted that the collaboration will also help expand Wolford in Asia, where GCDS already has a solid business, and at the same time contribute to the fashion brand’s development in the U.S., where Wolford is stronger.

The collection will be available from Thursday in 31 Wolford stores in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region and the U.S., and in five units in China, as well as in 13 GCDS stores. Both companies’ e-stores will carry the capsule. It will also be sold through a select network of multibrand stores from Ssense and LuisaViaRoma to Selfridges , KaDeWe and Beymen, to name a few.

Calza said he would like to expand the collaboration in the fall, too, characterizing this project as “a perfect fit for both parties.”

Azzali said that, after 15 years of being “a sleeping beauty,” Wolford has been stimulating its customer base with these “disruptive” collaborations.

“Every new collaboration is like being born again.”

However, “our consumers understand these projects and now they expect more — after all, we already experimented collections in the ‘90s with Karl Lagerfeld and Zac Posen,” she observed.

The capsule will be presented with a dedicated communication campaign that has “an Old Hollywood vibe,” said Calza, who was also inspired by Jane Fonda’s exercise videos in the ‘80s. It was shot in Los Angeles by Nadia Lee Cohen, capturing women of different ages: Red, Sylke Golding, Hirschy Grace and Sita Abellan, who appears pregnant.

“Motherhood always puts me in a good mood, this is a young brand that can go well with a cool mom,” said Calza, speaking of “healthy messages. We have so much media power and following, it’s important to convey the right message.”

Prices range from 170 or 280 euros for leggings, to 250 and 370 euros for jumpsuits, and bra or briefs retailing for between 120 and 175 euros. A men’s long-sleeve top retails between 295 and 435 euros. Azzali admitted the increasing cost of raw materials are a challenge, but that Wolford is keeping prices in check to avoid passing the increases onto consumers.

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Selfridges Teams With Jacquemus on Takeover Project ‘Le Bleu’

Click here to read the full article. British department store Selfridges is teaming with Jacquemus on a takeover project titled “Le Bleu” ahead of the summer. From May 3, the retailer’s The Corner Shop space on Oxford Street will be turned into a surrealist retail concept inspired by Simon Porte Jacquemus’ own bathroom.More from WWDFront Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021Jacquemus Fall 2021Backstage at Jacquemus RTW Spring 2021 The space will offer the brand’s bestselling Chiquito and Bambino bags in exclusive colorways; an exclusive range of hoodies, T-shirts and towels; the brand’s photography book, “Marseille Je T’aime,” and pieces from the Le Splash...
BUSINESS
WWD

Tabacaru Taps Into Growing Bridal Swim Market

Click here to read the full article. Consumers continue to dive into the growing swimwear industry, as retailers and brands adjust with niche product categories, such as bridal swimwear. At first glance, the client pool may seem small, but the opportunity isn’t.  “But bridal shopping is a whole different game,” Stefana Tabacaru, founder and creative director of Tabacaru Swim told WWD. The Los Angeles-based brand introduced its first bridal swim collection last month. More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritainePhotos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 CampaignThe Attico Launches Beachwear Capsule Collection “Brides have been doing everything under the sun...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Zoë Kravitz Is the Most Searched Met Gala Style Star

Click here to read the full article. While she’s only attended the Met Gala several times throughout her career, Zoë Kravitz’s red carpet style has made the biggest impression on spectators. According to a new report from Google, Kravitz is the most searched Met Gala red carpet style star since 2004. The finding is fitting, given the “Batman” actress’ edgy, cool-girl style has resonated with fans for quite some time.More from WWDRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOSRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style Stars Kravitz had arguably her most standout Met Gala...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ABC News

Lizzo launches Yitty, a new body-positive shapewear line

Lizzo is known for making fans feel "Good as Hell" with her music, and now she is doing the same with the debut of her Yitty shapewear line. "This is a dream 5 years in the making" the Grammy Award-winning superstar wrote on Instagram about her latest, recently launched venture.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alberta Ferretti
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Zac Posen
Person
Karl Lagerfeld
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Does Date Night in a "Fiery" Red $40 Corset

Simone Biles is continuing her high fashion streak as her wedding to Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens quickly approaches. The Olympic champion, who has already secured her wedding dresses at Galia Lahav, stepped out for date night with Owens sporting a casual-but-chic look. Biles's outfit centered on a red strapless corset from White Fox Boutique, which currently retails for $40. She then opted for a pair of acid-wash skinny jeans and Bottega Veneta's red stretch sandals that come in a square-toe silhouette and have a 3.5-inch high heel. To round out her Bottega moment, Biles carried the brand's chain cassette leather padded bag in the same fiery colorway. Adding to the hardware was Biles's silver jewelry, including a stack of bracelets, hoop earrings, and two treasures that symbolize her love for Owens: her oval-shaped diamond engagement ring and a necklace with a cursive "J" pendant.
HOUSTON, TX
CNBC

How to get a free pair of Nike sneakers and other life hacks

Reading the fine print or understanding available offers means you could be saving money or taking advantage of refunds or freebies that you might not have otherwise known about, like a brand-new pair of Nike sneakers. That's the kind of attention to detail that can lead to some surprising upsides,...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolford#Gcds#Maternity#Gcds Partner#Capsule Collection#Milan#Wwd Alberta Ferretti
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Boosts Chic Midi Dress With Sharp Sneakers With Ben Affleck for Shopping Date

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez boosted an elegant look with a sporty touch for a daytime date with Ben Affleck. While in Santa Monica, Calif., at the Brentwood Country Mart, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore a chic black dress. The midi-length number featured wide draped sleeves and a V-shaped neckline. Giving the gauzy piece an added silhouette was a black leather belt. Lopez completed her ensemble with tinted aviator sunglasses, gold necklaces and a chain bracelet...
SANTA MONICA, CA
POPSUGAR

Every Head-Turning Red Carpet Look From the 2022 Met Gala

The 2022 Met Gala made a triumphant return this year on May 2, otherwise known as the first Monday in May, which is when the annual fête traditionally takes place. As the second series in a two-part exhibition titled "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the annual fundraising event supports the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Naturally, a star-studded crowd was in attendance, with headliners including Vanessa Hudgens, who arrived in a sheer black gown by Moschino. La La Anthony followed suit in a cutout dress by LaQuan Smith.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

This $33 Wrap Dress From Amazon Has 5,000+ Perfect Reviews & 'Fits Like A Dream'

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon has a ton of hidden treasures yet to be discovered, starting with its practical fashion pieces. So, we did some digging to find your favorite closet staple for these upcoming warm months: an everyday dress. And if you feel that you’ve had your fill of spring dresses, just wait till you see this perfect summer dress. Naggo’s Women’s Summer Wrap Dress is a cute and flirty dress for any style preference. The short-sleeve...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Adidas
Country
China
The US Sun

Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?

HELLO KITTY is a fictional character created by Japanese designer Yoko Shimizu. In 2022, Hello Kitty is teaming up with Nike once again to release a summer sneaker collaboration. Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?. Dropping on May 27, 2022, the Hello Kitty x Nike sneakers...
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Best Anti-Cellulite Leggings 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cellulite is...not our favorite thing in the world. To say the very least. Even though so many of us have it, it can still leave us feeling insecure and upset. it can have us avoiding beach and pool […]
APPAREL
WWD

Cardi B Dazzles in Gold Versace at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. It seems all that glitters is gold for Cardi B, who stunned on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala wearing a custom creation by Versace. The award-winning rapper wore an embellished, formfitting gold gown by Versace, walking alongside the brand’s creative director Donatella Versace. The look was a halter dress made from embroidered jewelry and metal mesh with matching gold embroidery on the layered necklaces and bracelets in the brand’s signature gold chain.More from WWDRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style StarsRevisiting...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Miaou Debuts Earth Day Corset Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Miaou’s Alexia Elkaim is a Francophile through and through.  Although she was raised in Los Angeles and schooled in New York, Paris is her birthplace and its influence seeps into everything she does. Even the brand’s name was taken from the French spelling of “meow.”More from WWDBurberry Paris Flagship on Rue Saint HonoréParis' Department Stores Put Gardens, Switzerland and Escapades in Christmas WindowsBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule Collection When Elkaim travels back to Paris, she scours the markets of Montmartre in search of vintage elements to incorporate into her collection. Recently, the designer struck gold at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PopSugar

Lori Harvey Does Night Luxe in a Draped Black Cutout Dress

Lori Harvey has displayed a solid understanding of the night-luxe aesthetic. Her date-night style embodies the opulent elegance that the trend is known for. Her most recent look, for example, would convince anyone to give night-luxe dressing a try. The 25-year-old model recently stepped out in a sheer black midi dress by Rick Owens for a night out with friends. The draped, body-hugging style featured a one-shoulder silhouette and midriff cutout. In other words: this wasn't just any little black dress. With its delicate draping and soft ruching details, the design feels Grecian-inspired, oozing carefree and modern sophistication.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air More Uptempo Appears In A “Black/Purple” Colorway

While beloved for its on-the-court colorways, the Nike Air More Uptempo has gone on to garner attention off-the-court for its experimental, retro arrangements since the mid-1990s. Recently, the Scottie Pippen-associated silhouette emerged in a clean “Black” and “Purple” color combination. Akin to a newly-surfaced “Black/Royal” pair,...
APPAREL
WWD

WWD

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy