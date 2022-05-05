EXCLUSIVE: Bulgari to Sponsor Toronto International Film Festival

Click here to read the full article.

MILAN — Bulgari has signed on as a major sponsor and official jewelry partner of the Toronto International Film Festival. This will be the 47th edition of the event and it will take place Sept. 8 to 18.

Bulgari will also sponsor a high-style Portrait Studio and the fourth annual TIFF Tribute Awards fundraising gala on Sept. 11 at the historic Fairmont Royal York Hotel, which honors the film industry’s outstanding contributors and their achievements. Past recipients have gone on to win awards on the international stage such as Jessica Chastain, Denis Villeneuve, Chloé Zhao, Mati Diop, Taika Waititi and Sir Anthony Hopkins, among others. The gala will support TIFF’s Every Story fund to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

“ Bulgari and the ties with cinema go back to the ’60s; it is one of our pillars and integral to our DNA,” said Bulgari’s chief executive officer Jean-Christophe Babin , citing the relationship with the Cinecittà studios in Rome and the Dolce Vita days — and how Richard Burton used to say of Elizabeth Taylor that Bulgari was the only Italian word she knew.

“Actors have been ambassadors of the brand for years and Bulgari jewels have appeared in more than 40 films,” said Babin, citing for example, most recently, the jewels worn by Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci.”

Over the years, Bulgari has sponsored other film festivals around the world, such as the TriBeCa , or the Berlin and Shanghai events, among others.

“Sponsoring the Toronto Film Festival is very consistent with our strategy; it’s a storied event and one of the most well-known, established and respected,” continued Babin. He also highlighted the importance of recent relationships struck with actors such as Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra and BlackPink’s Lisa, citing another “actress of great stature” who will become a Bulgari ambassador to be announced at the Cannes Film Festival later this month. “We are increasingly setting deep roots in the world of contemporary cinema,” Babin said.

The sponsorship of TIFF will span over three years, a sign, he said, of “an authentic and serious commitment. We are not merely writing a check here.”

Asked about the relevance of the U.S. and Canadian business, Babin said the regions have a “great priority in terms of strategic development” and have been growing steadily.

In Canada, in particular, Bulgari is planning to open a second boutique in Toronto and in Montreal.

A memorable Canadian connection to Bulgari is Taylor and Burton’s 1964 visit to Toronto and subsequent wedding in Montreal. While in Toronto, Burton proposed with a Bulgari emerald and diamond necklace and a Bulgari emerald pendant brooch was pinned on Taylor’s wedding outfit.

“Since 1884, Bulgari’s rich legacy has captured the passion and imagination of the world. Inspired by the beauty of Rome and a deep commitment to artistry, Bulgari has created eternal artworks that have lit up cinema screens the world over. Bulgari has consistently paired innovation with creative excellence to design iconic pieces that have spoken to the most notable cultural moments in a way that is both timeless and unmatched,” said Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF. “The maison and TIFF are well aligned and we are excited to partner and advance our shared values as Bulgari becomes a major sponsor of the organization. This partnership represents a significant step forward for the brand in the Canadian market and we look forward to working together to create engaging experiences that we know will inspire our audiences.”