Marion County Jail death under investigation after inmate found unresponsive
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An in-custody death at Marion County Jail is under investigation after an inmate was found unresponsive after an apparent medical emergency, according to Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said deputies and medical staff called an ambulance and gave inmate Michael Duclos CPR after he was found in his cell around 6 a.m. May 3.
The 66-year-old was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
Duclos' death is being investigated by Linn County Sheriff's Office. Per MCSO policy, inmate deaths must be investigated by an outside law enforcement agency.
