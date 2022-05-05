ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Prana and Sorel’s New Collab Sparks Eco-Girl Summer

By Kaley Roshitsh
 4 days ago

Sorel and Prana are taking the active earthy girl lifestyle to new heights in a collaboration launched Thursday.

Leading with a bold athletic apparel collection adapted from ocean and desert-tinged palettes, the “Wandering Soul” collaboration includes eight pieces, including three footwear styles from Sorel ranging from $110 to $125 and five apparel styles from Prana (in a number of colorways) ranging from $45 to $119. The collaboration is available now at Sorel.com and Prana.com.

Products like Prana’s “Wandering Soul Anorak” (71 percent Tencel Modal, 26 percent recycled polyester, 3 percent elastane) and Sorel’s “Roaming Strap Slide” (scrunched straps made with 100 percent recycled polyester taffeta and a partially recycled EVA footbed) speak to the adventurous spirit — and ongoing sustainability aims — of the brands.

The Prana lineup features recycled polyester and Tencel Modal in styles like a color-blocked half-zip anorak, sleeveless tank, high-neck bralette, color-blocked leggings and a deep-V racer-back unitard.

“As a brand, we outlined 13 preferred attributes that would work to lessen our impact on the environment or positively impact people,” explained Rachel K. Lincoln, Prana’s longtime director of sustainability . “We are proud to share that 100 percent of the styles in our spring 2022 collection have one or more of these attributes. This includes the limited-edition ‘Wandering Soul’ five-style collaboration capsule….Partnering with Sorel has been a great opportunity to collaborate and create an inspiring, beautiful and eco-conscious collection. Working with a like-minded brand demonstrates how we can positively influence one another to do better and be better than we were before.”

Capping off the collection is what is said to be Sorel’s most “sustainably driven” collection to date with use of recycled materials and leather alternatives. The “Explorer Blitz” sandal, for example, features a plush upper made with a vegan leather alternative (although the specifics of the material weren’t made clear), and its strap and tab are made with 100 percent recycled polyester. The midsole contains 20 percent Bloom, an algae-biomass-containing material (which is also found in similar percentages in the sneaker).

“The Sorel x Prana collaboration was inspired by fusing our Sorel spring sneaker and sandal styles together with the elements of movement and sustainability that is embodied in the Prana apparel,” said Natalie Hayes, Sorel’s vice president of brand marketing. “This collection celebrates self-expression and confident movement in a way we feel connects with the consumer in a meaningful way.”

