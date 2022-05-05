ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Maria Sole Ferragamo’s So-le Studio Drops Leather Jewelry

By Martino Carrera
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=490pVD_0fTU2pU500

Click here to read the full article.

When it comes to So-le Studio’s jewels , nothing really is as it appears. For her latest drop, designer Maria Sole Ferragamo, who started her business in 2017, challenged customers to appreciate the handiwork going into her cuffs, earrings and necklaces, which are crafted from deadstock leather scraps mimicking precious metals and even diamond pavé.

“The collection plays on illusions and provocation, using leather that looks like precious metal but is way lighter. It challenges the whole concept of value, here attached to the craftsmanship behind jewels rather than to materials,” Ferragamo said during a visit to her Milan studio.

More from WWD

Inspired by organic shapes of leaves, ferns and blossoms, the upcycling and eco-minded collection, available exclusively at the brand’s online store, is made up of four earrings, one cuff, one necklace, and one ear cuff. Ferragamo sprinkled gold and silver glitters on long fern-looking pendants, used shimmering and brightly colored leather on leaf-shaped numbers and worked her ability in molding leather for cuffs and necklaces resembling high- jewelry pieces.

SEE ALSO:

Maria Sole Ferragamo Presents Jewelry Line at Milan Design Week

Men Are Buying More Fine Jewelry Pieces, Here’s Why

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Selfridges Teams With Jacquemus on Takeover Project ‘Le Bleu’

Click here to read the full article. British department store Selfridges is teaming with Jacquemus on a takeover project titled “Le Bleu” ahead of the summer. From May 3, the retailer’s The Corner Shop space on Oxford Street will be turned into a surrealist retail concept inspired by Simon Porte Jacquemus’ own bathroom.More from WWDFront Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021Jacquemus Fall 2021Backstage at Jacquemus RTW Spring 2021 The space will offer the brand’s bestselling Chiquito and Bambino bags in exclusive colorways; an exclusive range of hoodies, T-shirts and towels; the brand’s photography book, “Marseille Je T’aime,” and pieces from the Le Splash...
BUSINESS
WWD

Myra Swim Partners With The Webster Bal Harbour for Weekend Pop-Up

Click here to read the full article. This weekend Australian swimwear brand Myra Swim is touching down in Miami to host a weekend-long pop-up, from Thursday to Sunday (with an additional Friday evening celebratory event), in partnership with The Webster Bal Harbour.  “In the 10 years that I’ve had Myra Swim, I’ve always been a loyal customer to The Webster store when spending time in Miami. I used to visit the South Beach and Bal Harbour locations while thinking to myself that one day Myra Swim would be sold here. It’s a huge accomplishment and honor to be able to collaborate...
MIAMI, FL
WWD

Fendace Collection Available on May 12

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — In September, Donatella Versace characterized the Fendace show as “a milestone moment,” a full-on creative swap presented on the runway, and the collection is now set to bow on May 12 with a dedicated communication campaign. The Fendace collection will be available through a series of global events and pop-ups in cities such as Dubai, London and Los Angeles or New York, Paris and Tokyo, among others, and will be the only stores to offer the full collection.More from WWDPhotos of the 'Euphoria' Cast at the 2022 FYC EventVersace Men's Fall 2022Fendi Couture...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
brides.com

14 Sustainable Jewelry Brands to Wear on Your Wedding Day

It’s no secret that the jewelry industry has historically engaged in questionable ethical and environmental practices. The convoluted supply chain, involving the mining of precious metals and gemstones in conflict zones around the world, even led to the popularization of the phrase “blood diamonds,” which refers to the raw materials that were sold to fund civil wars in Angola and Sierra Leone. Following in the footsteps of the fashion and beauty industry, sustainable jewelry is thankfully on the rise, with consumers demanding ethically sourced and environmentally responsible gems that they can feel good about wearing.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loren Gray
Footwear News

La La Anthony Serves Up a Runway-Worthy Walk in Extreme Cutout Top & Tricky Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony strutted her way onto Instagram feeds on Friday in sleek style. The TV personality shared a video of herself delivering a runway-worthy walk while blowing a kiss to a soundtrack. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) Anthony’s outfit was full of statement pieces, including a black extreme-cutout crop top. The peekaboo moment was a surprising one, leaning slightly grunge and distressed. The top had...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Makes a Colorful Arrival in Rainbow Blouse, Mini Skirt & Heels at Hilton Family Art Event

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Hilton looked spring-ready in a rainbow-print blouse at the Casa Del Sol Tequila and Hilton Family Art Event last night in Bel Air, Calif. The media personality stepped onto the black carpet in a matching charcoal ensemble with a pop of color on top. She wore a button-up collared shirt with a printed pattern of a woman.  She slipped into a black pleated mini skirt that cut off at her thighs and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Le Studio
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

What Do the Celebrities Eat at the Met Gala? Melissa King Explains

Click here to read the full article. “It was a once in a lifetime experience and truly I have no words,” says chef Melissa King, the morning following the Met Gala. The famous chef was tapped to create the first course of the Met meal that VIPs enjoyed once inside, and got to attend the event as well, dressed in Thom Browne. Below, she chats with us about what the night was like.More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Sarabande Debuts ‘The Sarabande Collection’ With The Rug Company

Click here to read the full article. Following Tuesday evening’s “Dream with Sarabande” fundraiser party in New York City, the Sarabande Foundation on Wednesday unveiled an artist-driven collaboration of rugs with The Rug Company. The launch also occurs during, and celebrates, The Rug Company’s 25th anniversary.  Titled “The Sarabande Collection,” the lineup features five artisanal rug designs from five independent creatives, whom the foundation — established by the late Lee Alexander McQueen in London to champion creativity and support the next generation of global designers and artists — has supported. The Rug Company partnered with each artist to represent the integrity...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

Trust Us, Everyone Will Be Wearing These 6 Handbag Trends This Summer

While we already talked about the S/S 2022 handbag trends we saw come down the runways, the warmer season has arrived and it's time to take note of what styles have actually translated over to the fashion set. We can talk about our favorite new collection all we want (I'm still thinking about Miu Miu S/S 22), but it still always comes down to the people and what they're actually interested in. After some social-media stalking, we were able to narrow down the popular handbag choices we'll be spotting more of this season. We're proud to say that many of our predictions from fashion month have indeed come true, and it's always a treat to see how the trends are worn IRL.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Footwear News

Angela Bassett Brings the Glam in Peplum Jacket, Leather Leggings and Stiletto Sandals at ‘American Buffalo’ Opening Night

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Angela Bassett was effortlessly chic while attending the Broadway opening of “American Buffalo” at Square Theatre in New York City on Thursday night. The Emmy Award-winning actress looked luxe white jacket. The outerwear had a deep V-neckline and ruffled details near the lapels. Other standout features included a series of buttons near the cuffs and the peplum hem. She teamed her top with sleek leather leggings. To add more glam to her look, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Eve Jobs Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Her First Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Making her Met Gala debut on Monday night was budding fashion starlet Eve Jobs, a model, equestrian and the daughter of Steve Jobs. The DNA model, 23, takes WWD behind the scenes of the calm before the storm of her big night, dressed in Louis Vuitton.More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Black Sheer Met Gala Fashion Trend MORE FROM THE MET GALA 2022: Kid Cudi Wears Nigo’s First Met Gala Look for Kenzo Inside the Mark Hotel, Where Many Met Gala Attendees Began Their Night On the Met Gala After-party Circuit, SZA Performs at Instagram’s Bash Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Met Gala Best Dressed at the 2022 Met Gala Blake Lively Celebrates New York Landmarks With Met Gala Look Best of WWD2019 Costume Designers Guild Award Nominations Announced
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Michael Kors and Ellesse Team Up for Activewear Collection

Click here to read the full article. Michael Kors and Ellesse have cooked up a collection celebrating the athletic styles of the ’70s. Hitting stores May 9, the Michael Kors x Ellesse capsule offers a modern take on retro athleisure. The 24-piece capsule features a one-of-a-kind insignia that combines Kors’ logo with Ellesse’s tennis-and-ski-inspired one. A waved pattern with the Ellesse x Michael Kors emblem appears on the bags and accessories of the lifestyle collection.More from WWDThe Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Fall 2019Michael Kors Celebrates Old Bond Street Store OpeningSome Golf Brands at the U.S. Open Merchandise Pavilion The capsule includes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Elevates Classic Suiting With Stiletto Sandals & Hot Pink Handbag for Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Party

Click here to read the full article. Natalia Bryant put a modern twist on classic suiting with statement details to celebrate Burberry’s signature Lola bag in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The star-studded bash was held at a private venue and hosted by creative chief officer Ricardo Tisci. The 19-year-old daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant served a monochrome moment in an all-black outfit that included an oversized blazer. The outwear met mid-thigh and featured a structured collar and was accented with shiny buttons. The college student paired her jacket with black trousers. The pants had a satin side seam and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Diesel's SS22 Runway Denim Offers Cowboy Realness With Jean-Boot Fusion

Glenn Martens‘ Diesel continues to explore the world of denim with its just-released 1955 007A7 Straight Jeans style. As seen during the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 presentation, this pair of denim is much more than just another straight jean, as its high waist and elongated legs morph directly into a boot.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Zendaya Suits Up in All-Gray With Christian Louboutin Pumps for ‘Euphoria’ FYC Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya proves that structured suiting will always remain in style. The “Shake It Up” alum posed on the black carpet for the “Euphoria” FYC event in Los Angeles at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures last night while wearing a dashing look suitable for the fashion industry’s “it” girl. The event reunited the entire cast if the drama, which recently wrapped its second season, including Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer and Barbie Ferreira. Zendaya also posed alongside her longtime stylist and FN’s Style Influencer of the Year, Law Roach. As for Zendaya’s outfit,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Suits Up With Peekaboo Bralette, Prada Loafers & Pinstripes for Jessica Alba’s Birthday Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kelly Rowland went for a business glam look for Jessica Alba’s 41st birthday party in West Hollywood, Calif., yesterday. The 41-year-old looked pretty in pinstripes for the star-studded occasion. She stepped out in a white matching suit with black vertical stripes. The blazer featured long lapels and two black single-breasted buttons and black buttons on the jacket’s cuffs. She layered the jacket over a white bralette. Her matching trousers had a wide-leg fit...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Footwear News

Nicole Scherzinger Dances in the Desert in Ethereal Cutout Dress & Moto Boots in Joshua Tree

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. After attending Coachella in Indio, Calif., last weekend, Nicole Scherzinger is back in the desert — but not at the famous music festival. Instead, the “Buttons” singer spent some time at Joshua Tree National Park. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Scherzinger showed off one of her looks from the getaway. Posing in the Mojave Desert, the 43-year-old “The Masked Singer” judge can be seen wearing a long dress in a natural hue with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy