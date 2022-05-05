Maria Sole Ferragamo’s So-le Studio Drops Leather Jewelry

Click here to read the full article.

When it comes to So-le Studio’s jewels , nothing really is as it appears. For her latest drop, designer Maria Sole Ferragamo, who started her business in 2017, challenged customers to appreciate the handiwork going into her cuffs, earrings and necklaces, which are crafted from deadstock leather scraps mimicking precious metals and even diamond pavé.

“The collection plays on illusions and provocation, using leather that looks like precious metal but is way lighter. It challenges the whole concept of value, here attached to the craftsmanship behind jewels rather than to materials,” Ferragamo said during a visit to her Milan studio.

Inspired by organic shapes of leaves, ferns and blossoms, the upcycling and eco-minded collection, available exclusively at the brand’s online store, is made up of four earrings, one cuff, one necklace, and one ear cuff. Ferragamo sprinkled gold and silver glitters on long fern-looking pendants, used shimmering and brightly colored leather on leaf-shaped numbers and worked her ability in molding leather for cuffs and necklaces resembling high- jewelry pieces.

