Newark, NJ

Two children, including 4-year-old, injured in triple shooting on Newark street

By Jesse O’Neill
 4 days ago

Two children, including a 4-year-old, and an adult were injured after a gunman fired shots into their car that was stopped at a red light in Newark Wednesday evening, a report said.

The children’s mother was also inside the vehicle when a shooter inside a car that pulled up next to them opened fire at the corner of Irvine Turner Boulevard and West Kinney Street around 5:50 p.m., WABC-TV reported .

The 4-year-old, another child and a 30-year-old were struck by bullets. The mother was not injured, the station reported.

The adult was hospitalized in grave condition, while the two children were listed in stable condition.

The car the suspect was riding in was believed to have been stolen from Kearny after its owner left the keys inside, according to the news outlet.

Two children and an adult were injured after a gunman fired shots into their car.
FNTV
Police are still searching for the shooting suspect.
FNTV

Newark Police did not immediately provide any information on the shooting when reached for comment by The Post late Wednesday.

