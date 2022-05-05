ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Four Lady Knights sign to continue playing basketball at the next level

By Lindsey Bonner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Four players on the North Platte Community College Women’s Basketball Team signed the dotted line to continue playing at the next level. Kayla Pope, Diamond Moore, Jada Ballard and Janay Brauer all will be taking their talents beyond North Platte. Kayla Pope will...

News Channel Nebraska

Jacobsen joining Huskers as preferred walk-on

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A state tournament hero will be taking his talents to Lincoln in the fall. Cale Jacobsen, who led Ashland-Greenwood to its first boys' basketball state title this past March, announced via Twitter on Saturday that he has committed to Nebraska and head coach Fred Hoiberg as a preferred walk-on.
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska prep basketball “Player of the Year” to walk on for Cornhuskers

A Nebraska high school point guard is forgoing several Division I scholarship offers and will walk-on for the Cornhuskers instead. Ashland-Greenwood Point Guard Cale Jacobsen chose the Huskers over Holy Cross and North Dakota scholarship offers. This season, the all-state guard led Ashland-Greenwood to a state title and set a state record by scoring 43 points in the state semifinals. Jacobsen will be joining a talented group of transfers and recruits for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Former Alabama forward Juwan Gary and former North Dakota State guard Sam Griesel will be joining Nebraska this year on the transfer front. While Ramel Lloyd, Jamarques Lawrence, and Blaise Keita have signed their letters of intent for the upcoming season. Jacobsen averaged 17.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. He was also named the Nebraska Basketball Coaches Association 2021-22 Player of the Year. Committed!! GBR 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pbwdLaUpoW — Cale Jacobsen (@calejacobsen_) May 7, 2022   Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.
NEBRASKA STATE
