McCartney, Mohigans walk it off against Patriots

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Morgantown hosted Wheeling Park in sectional softball action. The Mohigans trailed 3-2, but not for long as Jocelyn McCartney singled up the middle to score one and bring Ava Biafore across the plate and tie it in the bottom of the second.

A few plays later, McCartney sprinted home on the wild pitch and the Mohigans took the lead, 4-3. They added another on an Emily Goldcamp sacrifice fly to make it 5-3, Mohigans after two innings.

Morgantown cruised through the middle innings but a late Patriot rally tied it at seven before Liz Alsop forced a flyout for out number three in the seventh.

In the bottom half, McCartney came to the plate again and this time drove one over the left fielder’s head to bring Alsop and Anne Robinson home for a walk-off winner for the Mohigans as they toppled Wheeling Park, 9-7.

