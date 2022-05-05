ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

McCartney, Mohigans walk it off against Patriots

By Daniel Woods
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UI5rX_0fTU0Irs00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Morgantown hosted Wheeling Park in sectional softball action. The Mohigans trailed 3-2, but not for long as Jocelyn McCartney singled up the middle to score one and bring Ava Biafore across the plate and tie it in the bottom of the second.

A few plays later, McCartney sprinted home on the wild pitch and the Mohigans took the lead, 4-3. They added another on an Emily Goldcamp sacrifice fly to make it 5-3, Mohigans after two innings.

Morgantown cruised through the middle innings but a late Patriot rally tied it at seven before Liz Alsop forced a flyout for out number three in the seventh.

In the bottom half, McCartney came to the plate again and this time drove one over the left fielder’s head to bring Alsop and Anne Robinson home for a walk-off winner for the Mohigans as they toppled Wheeling Park, 9-7.

WBOY 12 News

University drops home finale to North Marion

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – University hosted North Marion in baseball action. Things were all tied at four in the fourth and it stayed that way as Cole Malnick tallied one of his seven strikeouts to put an end to the inning. Three straight walks loaded the bases in the fifth and Alex O’Neal lifted one out […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
