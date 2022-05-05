ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

BioPark hosting Mother’s Day event

By Anna Padilla
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is inviting the public to celebrate moms with them this Mother’s Day Weekend. The zoo will hold mom-themed events including treats for moms and discovery stations where kids can learn about the zoo’s soon-to-be and veteran mothers.

There will also be activities for kids like free face painting and climbing a 25 ft. rock wall. The festivities will begin at 9 a.m. this Sunday.

KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque hosting Poets’ Picnic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is hosting its “a Poets’ Picnic” Saturday, May 6. The free, all-day event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. and is being held at the Open Space Visitor Center off Coors. Those that attend can view ‘Weathergrams;’ which are brown paper tags inscribed with different poems hanging around the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque family asking for help finding missing daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 20-year-old Yasmin Marquez was last seen the morning of April 15 near Isleta and Blake. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office original missing person’s flyer said Marquez was possibly with an armed and dangerous individual. Her mother, Ivonne Jaramillo, is worried that person is her daughter’s ex-boyfriend Jonathan Martinez. “I can’t say a lot but […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman cut off GPS monitor day she is released, warrant issued

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman given break after break is in trouble once again. In October, Britney Curry took a guilty plea on a charge of larceny. In July, she was accused of going onto a property and stealing catalytic converters. Curry’s sentence was suspended and she was put on probation. According to court documents, she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Teen that died lived in ‘shocking conditions’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a case of child abuse that left a 16-year-old special needs girl dead. Deputies say the girl’s mother arrived at the University of New Mexico Hospital Tuesday carrying her daughter who was unresponsive. They say it quickly became clear that the child had been dead for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of using child in Walmart robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant is out for the arrest of a man accused of using his child in a robbery. According to the criminal complaint, a woman – later identified as Leezul Ogaldez – went into the Walmart at Coors and I-40 with the child. When they tried to leave, they were stopped. Police […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New wildfire burning on Alamo Navajo Indian Reservation

Officials are reporting a new wildfire start on the Alamo Navajo Indian Reservation around 1:38 p.m. on April 28. It has burned 10 acres and is 0% contained. Smoke may be visible in the surrounding areas of Datil, Pie Town, Alamo, and Magdalena. Start Date: April 28 around 1:38 p.m. Location: 4 miles east of […]
ALAMO, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman facing nearly 100 charges for theft not going to prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman facing nearly 100 charges for breaking into cars and stealing credit cards in northeast Albuquerque and Rio Rancho will not be heading to prison. Nichole Padilla liked to target gyms. Surveillance video shown in court on Tuesday shows Padilla using various stolen cards at Target and Walgreens locations across Albuquerque. Court […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
