BioPark hosting Mother’s Day event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is inviting the public to celebrate moms with them this Mother’s Day Weekend. The zoo will hold mom-themed events including treats for moms and discovery stations where kids can learn about the zoo’s soon-to-be and veteran mothers.
Story Continues Below
- Albuquerque: Over 1,000 drivers caught after Albuquerque implements speed cameras
- Crime: Video released of interview with woman accused of causing deadly crash
- News Resource: How to get your tax rebates in New Mexico
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 5 de Mayo 2022
There will also be activities for kids like free face painting and climbing a 25 ft. rock wall. The festivities will begin at 9 a.m. this Sunday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0