BioPark hosting Mother’s Day event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is inviting the public to celebrate moms with them this Mother’s Day Weekend. The zoo will hold mom-themed events including treats for moms and discovery stations where kids can learn about the zoo’s soon-to-be and veteran mothers.

There will also be activities for kids like free face painting and climbing a 25 ft. rock wall. The festivities will begin at 9 a.m. this Sunday.

