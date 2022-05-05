ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Mental Health Awareness Month: What You Need to Know

Crisis Lines:

GA Crisis & Access Line:

Mygcal.com

1-800-715-4225

Mobile Crisis (through Gcal)

Statewide service provided by DBHDD 24/7

800-715-4225

Crisis Text Line:

Text “GA” to 741-741

Suicide Prevention:

1-800-273-TALK

1-800-SUICIDE

Meet Jenay Hicks

Jenay Hicks is a person-centered therapist with a holistic approach to mental health and therapy. She is passionate about creating wellness-focused programs that encourage mental health and wellness among medical professionals. Most intrigued by people exposed to trauma, she has devoted much of her career to working with professionals in healthcare to help them cope with the everyday and ever-present stresses of their work. Jenay’s passion for psychology and mental health began in earnest when she joined the Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) in 2012 in the Graduate Medical Education (GME) office. In 2020, Jenay transitioned to MSM’s Office of Counseling Services as the Assistant Director of Student & Resident Wellbeing. She has joined the HelloHealth full time and counsels individual clients to help them cope with anxiety, depression, and career transitions and make strides in self-care. She is also working to improve the perception and acceptance of mental health support and therapy amongst the African-American population.

Jenay earned her master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Mercer University and holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology. She is an active member of Chi Sigma Iota (Counseling and Academic Professional Honor Society), the American Counseling Association, the Coalition for Physician Wellbeing, and the Association for Hospital Medical Association.

Theme for the month is “Stop the Stigma” The S stands for Stop, the T is for Take Action, the O is for Outreach, and the P is for providers. We will explore each of these topics individually during the month of May.

Black individuals often lack access to culturally competent care. As a result, the treatment they receive is often poorer.

Black individuals are less frequently included in research, which means their experiences with symptoms or treatments are less likely to be taken into consideration.

At HelloHealth we ensure our team reflects the communities we support. We believe in hiring culturally competent counselors who can walk alongside clients in their journey. Our practice also partners with the HelloHealth clinic to ensure we “treat the whole person” which absolutely includes brain health.

