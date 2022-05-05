Seminole School Suffers Serious Storm Damage

Significant flooding is happening in Muskogee after severe showers and storms swept across the state. Currently, Highway 69 southbound is closed due to high water. According to the Oklahoma Department of transportation the following highways are impacted by high water:. • US-62B at US-62/Shawnee Bypass in Muskogee. • SH-10 at...
SEMINOLE, Okla. — Several homes and businesses are damaged after a tornado ripped through Seminole, Okla. in Seminole County Wednesday night. The American Red Cross has set up shelter for Seminole residents displaced by the storm. The temporary shelter is at First Baptist Church, 420 Reid Street in Seminole,...
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
TULSA, Okla. — We are learning more about the woman who died in an RV fire last week. Jennifer Danielle Ball was a 41-year-old mom and a former school teacher. Her twin sister, Kimberly Rassmussen, says she’d been struggling with homelessness and had some mental health issues. “She...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A tornado reportedly struck near Little Rock, Arkansas, on Monday as a storm system swept through the region, damaging homes and trees while knocking out power to thousands of customers. According to CNN, the National Weather Service tweeted shortly after 8 p.m. CDT that a...
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
Multiple tornadoes spun while a storm moved through Maud, Oklahoma, on Wednesday. Authorities confirmed to sister station KOCO 5 that a tornado hit a marijuana farm. They have not said if anyone was injured. Video above was captured the moment the tornado hit the marijuana farm and other areas near...
I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
ANDOVER, Kan. — KOCO 5 has been tracking severe storms throughout Oklahoma and some surrounding areas on Friday. KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured a large tornado that struck Friday evening near Andover, Kansas. Open the video players to see Derik's footage of the tornado.
