ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Pete Beach, FL

Florida deputy drives over woman on beach, sheriff’s office says

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36kPU4_0fTTxNHk00

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — A Florida deputy drove his patrol vehicle over a woman who was lying on the sand at a Pinellas County beach on Wednesday, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Todd Brien, 58, was on beach patrol at St. Pete Beach.

While speaking with several people on the beach, Brien received a call from dispatch at about 1:08 p.m. EDT advising him to investigate a 911 hangup call, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

According to the news release, Brien made a right turn in his 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe patrol car and struck Robin Diffenderfer, 23, who was lying on her back in the sand. Investigators said a tire on the front driver’s side of the patrol vehicle ran over Diffenderfer’s right and mid- to upper back area, according to Bay News 9.

Diffenderfer was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

Brien, who has been with the sheriff’s office since November 2013, was not injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash is being investigated by the agency’s major accident investigation team, the Times reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Florida motorcyclist killed after hitting armadillo

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Florida man was killed Thursday night after he struck an armadillo and lost control of his motorcycle, authorities said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 45-year-old man from Zephyrhills, whose name has not been released, hit the animal at about 10:20 p.m. EDT in Pasco County, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Pete Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pinellas County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Saint Pete Beach, FL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Central Illinois Proud

Name of pedestrians killed in Sunday crash released, driver arrested

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The names of the two people who died after being hit by a car in East Peoria Sunday night have been released. Andrea Rosewicz, 43, of Avon, Ohio, and 55-year-old Paul Prowant of Seattle, Washington were pronounced dead by Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley.
EAST PEORIA, IL
WDEF

Passenger killed by flying tire on I 75

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga investigators report a passenger was killed in a wreck on I 75 this morning. It happened just before noon near Volkswagen Drive. Traffic investigators say a Chevy was pulling a trailer heading north. A wheel came off from the trailer and bounced across the concrete...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
WBRE

State trooper charged with possession of illegal drugs

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest and charge of a trooper they say possessed illegal drugs. According to PSP, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski, assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia, was discovered to have 30 oxymetholone pills and two vials of trenbolone acetate, both steroids and schedule III controlled […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC News

Newly released video shows Alabama corrections officer at hotel morning of escape

Video footage released by authorities Saturday shows a missing former corrections officer at a hotel in Alabama the morning she reportedly helped an inmate escape. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released the video. The office said it shows Vicky White checking out of a Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, the same day she is believed to have helped capital murder suspect Casey White flee the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
FLORENCE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tampa Bay Times#Chevrolet#Bay News 9#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

Ohio fugitive escapes; Currently on the run

A fugitive in Ohio is currently on the run. Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, escaped from police on April 9 in Wood County, Ohio. Officials say they received a report of a suspicious person in the vestibule of a business. The man entered the break room, changed his clothes and stole a blue 2016 Ford Escape […]
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
71K+
Followers
101K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy