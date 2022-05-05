West Salem adaptive sports team celebrates wiffle ball victory over school rival

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) — Every sports victory is sweet, but it’s even more satisfying when you beat your rival.

Student-athletes in West Salem squared off on Wednesday in a game of wiffle ball. Members of the district’s adaptive sports league took on the varsity baseball team.

This is the first year West Salem has offered an adaptive program. The team is 4 and 1 in its conference. The match-up with the baseball team was just for fun, but the adaptive athletes came to win

! “I’ve been hitting a lot of dingers and my friends have been hitting a lot of dingers. It’s really fun,” said seventh-grader Collin Hodgins.

The match-up was close, but the West Salem adaptive team squeaked out a win 12 to 11.

