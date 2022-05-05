ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning-Maple Leafs Game 2 report card: Perfect timing

By Frank Pastor
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago

Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with center Steven Stamkos (91) during the first period of Game 2 Wednesday in Toronto. [ FRANK GUNN | AP ]

Timing is everything in the playoffs.

Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman knew he didn’t have much, but he still had the presence of mind to hold the puck for an extra beat — pulling Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell out of position — before scoring the biggest goal of Game 2 Wednesday in Toronto.

And the most important of the series so far.

Hedman’s power-play goal with less than three seconds remaining in the first period gave the Lightning their first lead of the opening round and set the tone for a 5-3 victory at Scotiabank Arena.

The timing couldn’t have been better for Tampa Bay, which badly needed a win coming off one of its worst-ever postseason performances, a five-goal loss in Game 1.

Fittingly, it was Hedman who brought the puck into the offensive zone before dropping it back to Alex Killorn at the blue line. Killorn’s shot was partially blocked but deflected off Toronto defenseman Jake Muzzin’s skate to Hedman at the right post. Hedman, cognizant of the time left on the clock, calmly settled the puck as Campbell lunged to his right, then slid it inside the near post.

Hedman said after the game that he was waiting to pass to Nikita Kucherov but couldn’t find him.

The only thing more deflating for an opponent than a goal-against late in a period is another early in the next.

Catching the Leafs in a line change just over two minutes into the second period, Hedman alertly spotted Corey Perry streaking up the ice and put the puck on his stick, setting him up for a breakaway goal.

Hedman also quarterbacked the power play, earning the primary assist on Kucherov’s goal that put the Lightning up 3-1 in the second and a secondary helper on Brayden Point’s third-period goal.

With four points, three shots on goal and four blocks in a team-high 23:42, the 2020 Conn Smythe winner is making an early case for the 2022 trophy.

Grade: A+

Here is how we graded the rest of the Lightning’s performance in Game 2:

Just rewards


Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stops Maple Leafs forward John Tavares during the first period. [ NATHAN DENETTE | AP ]

The Lightning played a much more assertive game from the start and were rewarded with their first win of the series.

Rather than try to carry the puck through the neutral zone, as it did in Game 1, Tampa Bay dumped it behind the Toronto defense and was tenacious on the forecheck, finishing checks and making the Leafs work in their own end. It got pucks to the net and created more quality scoring chances.

Penalties for too many men on the ice and roughing against Pat Maroon briefly stole some of their momentum in the first period. But Andrei Vasilevskiy kept the puck out of the net, and the penalty killers cleared the puck when they needed to, relieving the pressure and keeping the game scoreless until Hedman’s pivotal goal.



Grade: A-

Momentum changer


Lightning right wing Corey Perry scores on Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell during the second period. [ NATHAN DENETTE | AP ]

Vasilevskiy can turn around a series on his own, and it’s no coincidence that he improved to 15-0 over the past two postseasons in games after a loss.

Uncharacteristically, he spoke to his teammates after Monday’s game, assuring them that it was only one loss and they needed to move past it. He then turned in a characteristic performance, stopping 31 of 34 shots to pick up his 50th career postseason victory.

No sequence was bigger than seven seconds early in the second period, with the Lightning clinging to a one-goal lead. Vasilevskiy stopped a Mark Giordano slap shot from the right circle and Pierre Engvall backhander from the crease in rapid succession, then reached up to make a glove save on a Timothy Liljegren snap shot from the slot.

Less than a minute later, Perry scored what head coach Jon Cooper called the biggest goal of the game to give Tampa Bay a 2-0 lead.

One doesn’t happen without the other.

Grade: A

Incendiary


Lightning center Brayden Point celebrates his goal as Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin (8) looks on during the third period. [ FRANK GUNN | AP ]

A Lightning power play that went 0-for-5 and yielded a shorthanded goal in Game 1 converted on 3 of 7 opportunities, though it did allow another Maple Leafs goal late. Hedman, Kucherov and Brayden Point scored as the power play returned to its late-season form, when it went 14-of-29 over its final eight games.

Tampa Bay improved its entries and, once it got set up in the Toronto zone returned to what it does best: moving the puck around the ice, opening passing and shooting lanes, taking away the goalie’s eyes and putting shots on net. It also won some key faceoffs in the offensive zone.

In addition to Hedman’s goal, Kucherov whipped a shot past Campbell from the top of the right circle as Alex Killorn flashed in front of the goaltender. Later, with Toronto taking away the seam pass to Steven Stamkos in the left circle, Kucherov found Point with a quick pass into the slot for another goal.

Grade: A

• • •

