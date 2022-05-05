HIGHLIGHTS: St. Aug survives Brother Martin rally to take Game One, 8-7

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — After falling behind eight runs to St. Augustine in the top of the fifth, Brother Martin came within one of tying Game One of the LHSAA Division I Quarterfinals at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium in New Orleans on Wednesday.

St. Aug pitcher Genesis Prosper got the win against Brother Martin ace Alex Laiche.

The second game of the best-of-two series returns to the Delgado Community College campus stadium on Thursday.

Watch the complete highlights from the Purple Knights’ 8-7 win over the Crusaders below:

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.