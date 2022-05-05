ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

HIGHLIGHTS: St. Aug survives Brother Martin rally to take Game One, 8-7

By Aaron S. Lee
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — After falling behind eight runs to St. Augustine in the top of the fifth, Brother Martin came within one of tying Game One of the LHSAA Division I Quarterfinals at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium in New Orleans on Wednesday.

St. Aug pitcher Genesis Prosper got the win against Brother Martin ace Alex Laiche.

The second game of the best-of-two series returns to the Delgado Community College campus stadium on Thursday.

Watch the complete highlights from the Purple Knights’ 8-7 win over the Crusaders below:

