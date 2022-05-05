ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Nash commissioners receive results of pay study

By By DAVE CRUZ Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago

The Nash County Board of Commissioners got a glimpse of the bottom line at Monday’s meeting when it heard the preliminary results of a consultant’s compensation study concerning the county’s 631 employees.

Donald Long, of the Fairfax, Va.-based Management Advisory Group, made a live video presentation to the board and informed it that granting the county’s employees a 3 percent cost-of-living allowance will cost about $878,235 annualized.

Additionally, another $650,000 is needed to bring 196 positions up to “minimums of the recommended pay ranges.”

“Possible decompression — equity adjustment — costs may require up to $750,000 annualized. This is based on time in position and current assigned grade levels,” Long said.

The total cost of implementing the plan is between $1.9 million and $2.2 million annualized, Long said.

Long said the process included collecting job data from the employees, analyzing the departmental pay rates regarding responsibilities and duties, factoring in market adjustments and implementing a plan.

The draft Long submitted Monday morning splits the county into two pay plans, a sworn plan for law enforcement and detention center officers and a unified pay plan for the balance of county employees.

The county has 134 employees and 18 job classifications that fall under the sworn plan. This plan calls for the creation of two new job classifications — senior deputy and master deputy. Long said the focus of salary increases will be the middle range of the salary scale “to ensure competitiveness in a highly competitive environment.”

The unified plan addresses the salary requirements for 497 employees in 192 job titles and 32 pay grades.

Long told the board that the figures discussed pertained only to salaries and did not factor in employee benefit packages.

Long’s report identified 15 North Carolina counties and municipalities as peers and competitors. Long said they were chosen by proximity, geographic size and population and the salaries paid by those governments were factored into the study. The tax bases of those competing governments were not considered in their inclusion into the study.

Nash County Human Resources Director Anison Kirkland told the board that the final report will be made available before County Manager Stacie Shatzer is scheduled to present her budget recommendations during its May 23 meeting. The county’s department heads also will receive copies of the study and be able to meet with the firm’s consultants, Kirkland said.

Employee salaries and other matters related to the budget will be the dominant topics for discussion at the May 23 board meeting. Commissioners voted to table all other matters for later meetings.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nash County, NC
Government
County
Nash County, NC
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Management Advisory Group
Metro News

Justices won’t reverse conclusion that Senate candidate is ineligible over NC residency

In few words, West Virginia Supreme Court justices said they will not reverse an order declaring a state Senate candidate ineligible in a competitive district. “Upon consideration and review, the Court is of the opinion to and does refuse the motion for temporary stay and the motion for expedited consideration is refused as moot,” justices said in an order filed this afternoon.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WRAL

NC schools get $395.8M for construction, must cover $3.3M for teacher bonus

NC officials award school districts nearly $400M for construction. New lottery-funded grants will contribute to school construction projects in 28 school districts, the state announced this week. The Needs Based Public School Capital Fund, supported by the North Carolina Education Lottery, will provide about $395.8 million to school systems in...
CONSTRUCTION
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
302
Followers
153
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy