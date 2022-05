WEDDINGTON, NC – Animals First Rescue of the Carolina’s is pleased to present Harrison for adoption. “This is Harrison! He is a diamond in the rough kind of cat. Once you meet him you can see how amazingly special he is! He looks a bit of a mess right now as he came to us as a stray from the shelter. He was full of mats in his fur. When he was neutered they were able to shave most of them off so he has some bald spots. When his hair grows back in he’s going to be gorgeous!! A long-haired, 18-month-old orange boy! He’s also combo tested negative and vaccinated. He loves to be held and sleep right with you and give lots of kisses! He would rather be loved on than eat his food. He is everyone’s favorite! He’s now up at the Wesley Chapel PetSmart waiting for his forever parent to find him.” If you’re interested, contact Animals First Rescue the Carolinas (704) 256-0014.

WEDDINGTON, NC ・ 25 DAYS AGO