MINT HILL, NC – From April 1 through Easter Sunday, Mint Hill residents hopped around town in search of 24 giant Easter eggs!. Originally devised in the spring of 2021 as a way to keep the community engaged but still socially distant, the egg hunt was such a success that the Town of Mint Hill decided to keep it this year. In fact, they even expanded it, inviting local businesses to participate and increasing the total egg count from a dozen to 24.

MINT HILL, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO