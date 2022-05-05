ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WATCH: Devin Booker SHUTS DOWN Luka Doncic

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PX4ST_0fTTt53P00

Devin Booker played great defense on Luka Doncic in Game 2 between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks.

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series in Arizona on Wednesday evening.

During the game, All-Star Devin Booker was guarding All-Star Luka Doncic, and Booker played fantastic defense on Doncic.

Booker is not known for his defense, but the play was a very impressive stand.

The Suns won the first game of the series by a score of 121-114 on Monday night to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Mavs are in a tough spot in Game 2, because if they lose again they will be in an 0-2 hole, and all the pressure will be on them in Games 3 and 4 back in Dallas.

Last season, the Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals in Booker's first trip to the NBA Playoffs.

The trade in the summer of 2020 for Chris Paul was one of the greatest moves in the history franchise.

They finished this year as the first seed in the Western Conference, and had the best record in the entire NBA.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 6: The Phoenix Suns clinched their first-round playoff series with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 on Thursday evening. They will now play the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs, which will begin on Monday. Chris Paul met with the media after his historic Game 6 performance. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson fires back at Grizzlies over Morant-Poole play

Klay Thompson has officially entered the chat when it comes to the latest beef between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies. During Golden State’s Game 3 win on Saturday, Warriors guard Jordan Poole drew the ire of the Grizzlies for an incident involving Ja Morant. In the second half, Morant was injured on a play where Poole appeared to grab Morant’s knee and pull it outward while going for the ball (video here).
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
State
Arizona State
Dallas, TX
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Golden State Warriors Wanted To Trade Klay Thompson For James Harden: Sam Presti Rejected The Blockbuster Deal

In the summer of 2012, the Oklahoma City Thunder were off on a trip to the NBA Finals. The team lost to the Miami Heat in five games, which featured a stellar group of future Hall of Famers. The group of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Serge Ibaka were in their 20s and looked like they could run the table for years to come.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Devin Booker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Finals#The Phoenix Suns#Mavs#The Pelicans Trade Zion#Pelicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy