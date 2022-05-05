Galera Announces Topline Results from Phase 2a AESOP Trial of Avasopasem for Chemoradiotherapy-Induced Esophagitis
MALVERN, PA — Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX) this week announced topline results from the six-week, Phase 2a, open-label, single-arm AESOP trial of avasopasem evaluating its ability to reduce the incidence of severe acute radiation-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer receiving concurrent chemoradiotherapy. The multicenter Phase 2a...www.mychesco.com
Comments / 0