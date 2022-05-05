Severe Weather Statement issued for Hardeman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 12:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Iron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN BAYFIELD...IRON AND SOUTHERN ASHLAND COUNTIES At 1216 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Mellen, or 26 miles northwest of Park Falls, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hurley, Mellen, Saxon, Gurney, Upson, Gile, Montreal, Kimball, Morse, Pence, Long Lake, Gile Flowage, Cedar, Island Lake Iron County, Fisher Lake, High Bridge, Iron Belt, Birch Hill, Copper Falls State Park, and Day Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0