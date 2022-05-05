ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price, UT

Man dead after truck falls on him in Price: Police

By Kiah Armstrong
PRICE, Utah (ABC4) – A man died Wednesday after his truck fell on him while he was performing repairs on the car.

Police say around 2:39 p.m. they were notified of a truck that had fallen onto a man in the parking lot of Sutherlands at 406 S Main Street.

The man, 52-year-old Michael Woolsey of Spanish Fork, had pulled into the parking lot to do some repairs on his F350 Super Duty pickup. Woolsey was also pulling a large, flatbed trailer, police say.

Woolsey pulled his truck up onto a ramp to give himself room to get underneath the truck for the repairs. While Woolsey was underneath the truck, it rolled backward off the ramp, landing on top of him, trapping Woolsey under the truck.

When EMTs and Firefighters arrived on the scene, Woolsey was pronounced dead.

“There were multiple witnesses on scene, all of which we thank for their efforts in trying to help Mr. Woolsey. Based on eyewitness reports and interviews, this incident is believed to be an unfortunate accident but is still under investigation,” a press release states.

