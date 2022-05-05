ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Susan Lucci’s 1st Photo In NYC Since Tragic Death Of Husband Helmut Huber

By Cynthia Cook
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OIHOr_0fTTl4t000
Image Credit: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

Susan Lucci is hanging in there. The All My Children star, 75, was photographed leaving the Mark Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, May 4, seen in a black leather jacket with puffed sleeves, slim black pants, and beige patent leather pumps. It was the first time the 75-year-old was seen since news broke of her husband of 52 years, Helmut Huber‘s tragic passing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35eiBr_0fTTl4t000
Susan Lucci (Rick Davis / SplashNews.com).

For more than half a century, Helmut was Susan’s right-hand man and beloved husband. Sadly, that partnership came to an end on March 28 after Helmut died peacefully in Long Island, New York, according to a family spokesperson. “A family man, he was a loyal friend, and loved them deeply,” the official statement reads. “With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DW7tQ_0fTTl4t000
Susan Lucci & late husband Helmut Huber (Rick Davis / SplashNews.com).

“Mr. Huber, who formerly raced motorcycles in Austria, was a first-rate skier, and avid golfer, belonging to the Garden City Golf Club and Westhampton Country Club,” the statement concluded. Susan Lucci’s publicist, Jessica Sciacchitano, also issued a statement on behalf of her client. “Helmut’s passing is a tremendous loss for all who knew and loved him. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend. The family kindly asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”

The cause of death was not given at the time of the statement. Helmut and Susan married in 1969 and he is survived by Susan plus his two sons, two daughters, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and brother. The family requested that fans could honor Helmut by making contributions to the American Heart Association in support of stroke awareness and research, per PEOPLE.

In addition to being Susan’s husband, Helmut worked as her manager and the CEO of Pine Valley Productions. The two met when 18-year-old Susan was working as a waitress at the Garden City Hotel on Long Island, New York, according to Woman’s Day. Helmut worked as the hotel’s chef and head of the food and beverage service. It was love at first sight.

Comments / 9

Susan Downey
3d ago

This is a good pic of her. How blessed they were to have such a wonderful long marriage and partnership in business.

Reply
5
Linda Dickens
3d ago

So sorry for your lost. The whole in your heart will never be filled but love's memory will fill your days.

Reply
3
Related
TODAY.com

Naomi Judd’s cause of death: New details emerge

As more details emerge about the cause of death of Naomi Judd, her husband of more than 30 years honored her memory with an emotional song. Dolly Parton offered her condolences about Judd’s passing, saying “Naomi and I were close. Just know that I will always love you.” NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.May 3, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Michelle Obama's very rare family photo leaves fans doing a double-take

Michelle Obama celebrated some wonderful family news on Friday and posted a photo which left fans amazed. The mom-of-two - who shares her daughters, Malia and Sasha, with husband, Barack Obama - took to Instagram to wish her big brother, Craig Robinson, a happy birthday and the resemblance between them was uncanny.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tamron Hall 'devastated' after recent health diagnosis

Tamron Hall has shared her devastation after revealing a recent health diagnosis. The Tamron Hall Show host has reportedly been forced to film her talk show from home after she tested positive for COVID-19, according to Page Six. Tamron has made no reference to her diagnosis on social media, but according to the publication, the TV star sent an email to her colleagues informing them of her condition.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
MLive

‘ER,’ ‘Judging Amy,’ actress, 48, dies after cancer battle

Veteran actress, filmmaker and producer Jossara Jinaro has passed away after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Jinaro reportedly passed away on April 27, according to a post made to her Facebook page by her husband, Matt Bogado. “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Spotted On Date With Husband In Rare Photos

Jaclyn Smith is celebrating her love for her husband Dr. Brad Allen! The Charlie’s Angels actress, 76, looked chic and stunning while stepping out for a lunch date in Montecito over the weekend, spotted buying a sweet card for her man in photos you can see here. Jaclyn, known as one of the original Angels from the hit show from the ’70s, wore a gorgeous black-and-white-striped long sleeve top, pairing the look with skinny jeans and a beige and brown Hermès Birkin bag.
MONTECITO, CA
GATOR 99.5

Naomi Judd’s Death Has Been Confirmed Suicide

A hard pill to swallow for not only the Judd family but for people all over either suffering from mental health problems whether directly or involving family and friends. Naomi Judd's death has been officially announced to have been by suicide. Ashley Judd posted on her Instagram alluding to the death of her mother and it involving mental illness.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Lucci
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Sasha Obama Steps Out With Clifton Powell's Son Clifton Powell Jr. Amid Dating Rumors

Watch: Viola Davis Channels Michelle Obama in The First Lady. After her mom, former First Lady Michelle Obama, revealed that the 20-year-old is in a relationship, Sasha was seen stepping out with Clifton Powell Jr. in West Hollywood on April 19. Clad in a pink and purple top with a lilac-colored tiered skirt, Sasha was spotted walking alongside the writer-director, who is the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Ethel Kennedy's daughters celebrate the matriarch's 94th birthday by sharing touching family photos and childhood images - while praising her 'grace, humor and spunk'

Kennedy matriarch Ethel's daughters marked her 94th birthday on Monday by sharing touching tributes to their mother on Instagram - while posting several intimate family photos and childhood images. Both Kerry and Rory Kennedy shared social media posts marking the occasion, while also praising their 'superwoman' mother's 'grace, humor and...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Debuts Red Hair Makeover While Mom Is In Ukraine

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, made some slight changes to her hair color. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s daughter added a red rinse to her typical dark blonde hairdo and she showed off the fabulous makeover on Sunday, May 1. Shiloh styled her hair in a neat bun as she sat outside a Starbucks in Studio City, California drinking coffee and laughing with a friend. Although the teenager didn’t fully commit to being a red-head, she’s definitely rocking the rinse! See the before and after photos of Shiloh’s hair makeover below.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Garden City Golf Club#1st Photo#Westhampton Country Club
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week. The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with youngest son. Reese, 46, shared their announcement...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes ‘Absolutely Smitten’ With New Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III: He’s Met Her Mom ‘Multiple Times’

Katie Holmes’ name was on everyone’s lips after she was photographed kissing a new beau on Thursday, April 28. The Dawson’s Creek alum, 42, looked incredibly happy packing on the PDA with musician Bobby Wooten III, causing a commotion with fans who want to know more about this new romance! A source close to the actress EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife the 411 and said that Katie is “absolutely smitten” with the Broadway-performing bassist.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
184K+
Followers
17K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy