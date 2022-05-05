Susan Lucci’s 1st Photo In NYC Since Tragic Death Of Husband Helmut Huber

Image Credit: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

Susan Lucci is hanging in there. The All My Children star, 75, was photographed leaving the Mark Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, May 4, seen in a black leather jacket with puffed sleeves, slim black pants, and beige patent leather pumps. It was the first time the 75-year-old was seen since news broke of her husband of 52 years, Helmut Huber‘s tragic passing.

Susan Lucci (Rick Davis / SplashNews.com).

For more than half a century, Helmut was Susan’s right-hand man and beloved husband. Sadly, that partnership came to an end on March 28 after Helmut died peacefully in Long Island, New York, according to a family spokesperson. “A family man, he was a loyal friend, and loved them deeply,” the official statement reads. “With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest.”

Susan Lucci & late husband Helmut Huber (Rick Davis / SplashNews.com).

“Mr. Huber, who formerly raced motorcycles in Austria, was a first-rate skier, and avid golfer, belonging to the Garden City Golf Club and Westhampton Country Club,” the statement concluded. Susan Lucci’s publicist, Jessica Sciacchitano, also issued a statement on behalf of her client. “Helmut’s passing is a tremendous loss for all who knew and loved him. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend. The family kindly asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”

The cause of death was not given at the time of the statement. Helmut and Susan married in 1969 and he is survived by Susan plus his two sons, two daughters, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and brother. The family requested that fans could honor Helmut by making contributions to the American Heart Association in support of stroke awareness and research, per PEOPLE.

In addition to being Susan’s husband, Helmut worked as her manager and the CEO of Pine Valley Productions. The two met when 18-year-old Susan was working as a waitress at the Garden City Hotel on Long Island, New York, according to Woman’s Day. Helmut worked as the hotel’s chef and head of the food and beverage service. It was love at first sight.