ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Hometown Heroes Banners Going Up Across Downtown in Advance of May 26 Ceremony

By WHAV Staff
WHAV
WHAV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Haverhill Department of Public Works has set a goal of installing more than 150 banners by the end of May as part of the Exchange Club of Haverhill’s second annual Hometown Heroes program....

whav.net

Comments / 0

Related
WHAV

YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts Names 24 to be Honored at 39th Annual Tribute to Women

Two dozen women from the Merrimack Valley and North Shore are set to be honored in May during the YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts’ 39th Annual Tribute to Women. Honorees for 2022 include businesswomen, educators, politicians, healthcare leaders and others. They are Sen. Diana DiZoglio; Rep. Tram T. Nguyen; Kristen Eagleston, Pfizer; Lenis Perez, Merrimack Valley YMCA; Michelle Adamic, Everyone’s A Player; Nomsa Ncube, Somebody Cares New England; Melissa Marrama, Borislow Insurance; Mai Kim Le, Haystack Diagnostics; Alicia Mam daCunha, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center; Cathy Lopez, Berkshire Grey; Stephanie Messina Sewade, Luke Jackson Benefit and HR Solutions; Rebecca Furtado, Salem Five Bank; Colleen McKenna, Northeast Family Services; Michelle Leger, consultant; Tita Antonopoulos, Haverhill Public Schools Janet Santa Anna, The Resource Connection; Maria Gonzalez Moeller, The Community Group; Heather Rastello, Holy Family Hospital; Elecia Miller, City of Lawrence Office of Planning and Development; Christina St. Onge, Enterprise Bank; Eunice Lopez, Greater Lawrence Community Action Council; Yaritza Rizzo, Lawrence Community Works; Caroline Pineau, Stem; and Lisa Breen, Breen Funeral Home.
LAWRENCE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Washington, MA
State
Washington State
Haverhill, MA
Government
WHAV

Haverhill, Area Communities Receive State Defibrillator Grants

Haverhill, Methuen, Lawrence and several area towns were formally awarded state grants Tuesday to equip fire trucks and other public safety vehicles with Automated External Defibrillators. Haverhill received $1,475, while Methuen was awarded $1,972 and Lawrence, $1,450. Awarded grants in surrounding towns were Groveland Police, $1,348 and North Andover Fire,...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

John P. Malynn Jr., Worked at Haverhill National and Family Bank, Dies at 77

John P. Malynn Jr., 77, of Haverhill died peacefully, Sunday, April 24, at Penacook Place, Haverhill. Malynn was born Jan. 21, 1945 to the late John and Ann Malynn of Bradford. He was a graduate of Haverhill High School, University of Massachusetts Boston and Northern Essex Community College. He also attended the University of Virginia’s Graduate School of Consumer Banking where he was elected class president.
HAVERHILL, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Exchange Club#Hometown Heroes#Grand Army#Haverhill Fire And#Basiliere
WHAV

Haverhill Firefighting Museum Readies for Kentucky Derby Gala Fundraiser May 7

The Haverhill Firefighting Museum’s Seventh, “Almost Annual,” Kentucky Derby Gala Fundraiser is coming up with a delicious Southern-themed dinner. The event, which includes Signature Mint Juleps at the cash bar, dancing with music provided by Dan Sky and prizes, takes place Saturday, May 7, from 5-11 p.m., at 75 Kenoza Ave., in Haverhill. Tickets are $60 per person.
HAVERHILL, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WHAV

Robert Gablosky Memorial Scholarship Goes to Haverhill High School Senior Kallyn Lavallee

Haverhill High School senior Kallyn Lavallee is this year’s recipient of the Robert Gablosky Memorial Scholarship Award. Lavallee was awarded $1,000 from the Greater Haverhill Arts Association, which oversees the award named for Robert J. Gablosky, who founded the organization in 1971 and served as president. Lavallee plans to continue her education in visual arts at Salem State University.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Raff’s Café Hosts Merrimack Valley Chamber Breakfast May 11

Haverhill’s Raff’s Café is hosting members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce during an upcoming networking breakfast. Besides meeting business prospects, attendees will receive a complimentary breakfast and opportunity to participate in a business card drawing. The breakfast takes place Wednesday, May 11, from 8-9:15 a.m., at Raff’s Café, 620 Primrose St., Haverhill.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Langley-Adams Public Library Presents ‘Dopplehangers’ Online

Groveland’s Langley-Adams Public Library presents a virtual program of images that, “accidentally or by design, resemble famous people.”. Thanks to the Groveland Cultural Council and working with the Museum of Bad Art, “Dopplehangers” will be presented free Monday, May 2, from 7-8 p.m., online. Curator-in-Chief Michael...
GROVELAND, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Arts Association Plans Annual Student Art Exhibit May 1-7

Middle and high School students, including homeschoolers, are invited to exhibit their works of art during Greater Haverhill Arts Association’s annual Student Art Exhibit. The exhibit takes place Sunday, May 1, through Saturday, May 7, at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. The deadline for registrations is Monday, April 25, with art delivered by Friday, April 29. The first entry is free for Association members and all other entries are $2 each up to a limit of three, and fees may be applied to the $15 student membership.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
818K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy