Victor, NY

Victor overcomes 5-run deficit in win over Fairport

WHEC TV-10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTOR, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Victor Central baseball team...

www.whec.com

WHEC TV-10

Red Wings holding clean sweep Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The 2022 clean sweep is Saturday. More than 2,000 volunteers are meeting at Frontier Field around 8 a.m. Mayor Malik Evans will say a few words before people head out to clean up about 70 different project sites across the city. Local churches, neighborhood associations,...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Excitement building for Victor native in Kentucky Derby

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The excitement is building for Saturday's 148th running of the Kentucky Derby and Western New York's connection to the event is already preparing himself for the biggest race of his life. News10NBC talked to Rey Gutierrez who grew up in Victor and began his racing...
VICTOR, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Will East outlasts Will South 5-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a battle of two of the top teams in ECIC II, Williamsville East and Williamsville South squared off on the diamond on Friday evening. Flames with a 2-0 lead through two and a half innings, but in the bottom of the third the Billies cut the lead in half when […]
BUFFALO, NY
Fairport, NY
Sports
Victor, NY
Sports
City
Fairport, NY
City
Victor, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Americans win first playoff series since 2005

BELLEVILLE, ONTARIO (WHEC) — The Rochester Americans are headed to the North Division semifinals after a 2-0 series win over the Belleville Senators. Both games ended the same way - Rochester game-winners in overtime with 4-3 final scores. On Friday it was Brett Murray getting loose for the score.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RCSD brings inclusive basketball to School 29

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A cool new addition rolled into School 29 Friday. The non-profit Endless Highway has been working with the Rochester City School District to bring inclusive basketball to the school. Friday there was a surprise wheelchair donation for students with disabilities. They've been donated in honor...
ROCHESTER, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia boys lacrosse again takes close defeats

CENTRAL NEW YORK – The last week of April proved rough for the Cazenovia boys lacrosse team with four consecutive defeats to Westhill, Christian Brothers Academy and Marcellus. Of those games, the two with Marcellus were the most frustrating. In the initial encounter on April 30, Cazenovia led long...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

F-M golf teams sweep Baldwinsville; CBA battles league foes

CENTRAL NEW YORK – First place in the SCAC Metro division was at stake last Friday when the Fayetteville-Manlius Green girls golf team took on Baldwinsville at Timber Banks. Prior to that, though, it was F-M’s younger White squad that went to Timber Banks on Thursday and handed the Bees its first defeat of the season in a 220-228 decision.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

C-NS girls golfers battle league foes, weather waits

ONONDAGA COUNTY – All through this week, the Cicero-North Syracuse golf teams would both take on Liverpool on the Warriors’ home course at Hickory Hills. Prior to that, though, C-NS Blue would battle Baldwinsville at Northern Pines, hoping to upend the unbeaten Bees before it challenged Fayetteville-Manilus Green.
CICERO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CBA boys lacrosse takes first losses of season

The long-established pecking order in area high school boys lacrosse reversed itself in April, with Christian Brothers Academy and East Syracuse Minoa going to the forefront. CBA, in fact, was nearly the lone unbeaten team in Section III going into May, sitting at no. 2 in the state Class C rankings despite taking its first loss of the season April 30 in a 7-5 defeat to Pittsford.
SYRACUSE, NY
