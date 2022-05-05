Victor overcomes 5-run deficit in win over Fairport

The long-established pecking order in area high school boys lacrosse reversed itself in April, with Christian Brothers Academy and East Syracuse Minoa going to the forefront. CBA, in fact, was nearly the lone unbeaten team in Section III going into May, sitting at no. 2 in the state Class C rankings despite taking its first loss of the season April 30 in a 7-5 defeat to Pittsford.

