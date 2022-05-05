Palmyra baseball team holds ‘green out’ for rare cancer

(WHTM) — The Palmyra High School baseball team hosted its third annual “green out” game on Wednesday afternoon. The Cougars typically wear orange and black, but once a year, players and fans wear green to raise awareness about a rare form of bile duct cancer that took the lives of two men who were connected to the team.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“It’s a really rare form of cancer, and when it hit home for us with a coach and a player’s grandfather, it really meant a lot to us, so we’re trying to raise some awareness and honor them and their battle with this cancer,” said Palmyra varsity baseball coach Neil Weber.

Before the game, family members of the two men threw out the first pitch. There’s also a memorial tree for Assistant Coach Geoff Good, who passed away from the disease.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.