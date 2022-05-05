ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, PA

Palmyra baseball team holds ‘green out’ for rare cancer

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cSb8Y_0fTTjyrV00

(WHTM) — The Palmyra High School baseball team hosted its third annual “green out” game on Wednesday afternoon. The Cougars typically wear orange and black, but once a year, players and fans wear green to raise awareness about a rare form of bile duct cancer that took the lives of two men who were connected to the team.

“It’s a really rare form of cancer, and when it hit home for us with a coach and a player’s grandfather, it really meant a lot to us, so we’re trying to raise some awareness and honor them and their battle with this cancer,” said Palmyra varsity baseball coach Neil Weber.

Before the game, family members of the two men threw out the first pitch. There’s also a memorial tree for Assistant Coach Geoff Good, who passed away from the disease.

ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

